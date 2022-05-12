Quad-Cities Stamp Out Hunger drive set for Saturday, May 14

Postal employees will pick up non-perishable food donations at Quad-City mailboxes on Saturday.

The 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Drive benefits River Bend Food Bank. It's done in partnership with the United Way Quad Cities.

“After a two-year break from Stamp Out Hunger, we at United Way are honored to, once again, join our partners in organized labor to address hunger, a barrier that can hold back Quad Citizens from reaching their full potential,” said Marci Zogg, vice president of community impact at United Way Quad Cities, said in a news release.

Quad-Citians are asked to leave a donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailboxes before their usual mail delivery time on Saturday, May 14.

“For 30 years, neighbors have rallied around those in need by giving non-perishable food through the Stamp Out Hunger partnership with letter carriers and the United Way,” said Jenny Brinkmeyer-Colvin, chief development officer at River Bend Food Bank. “Nearly 120,000 people in the Quad Cities make impossible choices every day between food and expenses like utilities and medications. If you have food at home that you know you won’t eat, don’t throw it away – donate it and help us make sure no one in our community goes hungry.”

Over the past 30 years, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has raised 1.67 billion pounds of food.

Recommended food items include cereal, pasta, pasta sauce or spaghetti sauce, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals (such as soups, chili and pasta), 100% juice, peanut butter, macaroni & cheese, canned protein (tuna, chicken and turkey), beans (canned or dry).

Letter carriers cannot pick up frozen food, homemade food, home-canned items or items in glass containers.

For more information visit www.unitedwayqc.org/companies/labor-partnership.

