Quad-Cities straddling states' COVID vaccine-or-test enforcement

The Quad-Cities is straddling state lines on implementing a federal agency’s vaccinate-or-test mandate under review by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Iowa Division of Labor issued a notice Friday that it won’t adopt or enforce the standard by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that requires employees of workplaces with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask.
Illinois’ private sector follows federal OSHA standards. The federal agency’s vaccine-or-test mandate went into effect Monday but is being contested in court.
Illinois OSHA, on the other hand, which covers state and local government employees, not private businesses, issued a notice it will adopt the federal standard, giving employers until Jan. 24 to begin to come into compliance and until March 25 to implement testing.
The rulings come as the U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing the federal standard, which makes the future of such mandates uncertain.
Iowa and Illinois are two of 28 states that have a separate federally-approved state OSHA plan, operated by states or U.S. territories, which allows them to set their own policies for public, and, in Iowa’s case, private workplaces.
But the plans must be “at least as effective as OSHA in protecting workers and in preventing work-related injuries, illnesses and deaths.” If not, the federal agency would have the authority to challenge and step in to enforce the rules.
Per federal policies, states with their own plans must adopt any new federal standard within 30 days.
In Iowa, Labor Commissioner Rod Roberts, who's appointed by the governor, issued the notice the state would not comply with the federal vaccine-or-test mandate because “it is not necessary because Iowa’s existing standards are at least as effective as the federal standard change.”
In a telephone call on Tuesday, Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administrator Russell Perry pointed to existing standards in personal protective equipment, respiratory protection and sanitation that Iowa OSHA leadership believed were just as effective.
“We feel these standards adequately protect against COVID and have since this thing started,” Perry said.
When asked to elaborate, Perry said no standards explicitly regulated COVID-19 except for emergency temporary standards, such as one Iowa adopted in June that required health care employers to provide respirators, to screen patients and employees for symptoms, among other requirements. That standard expired in December, with federal OSHA pledging to bring back a plan for a permanent rule.
One example Perry provided was that if workplaces required respirators, they needed to be fit-tested and employees trained on how to properly wear them. Iowa OSHA could file a citation if that process wasn’t followed.
Echoing federal arguments in court, Perry said Iowa OSHA leadership felt the circumstances negated the need for an emergency standard mandating vaccinations because vaccinated people could contract and transmit the virus with the omicron variant and that it was difficult to tell where someone contracted it.
“We just feel that the fact that a vaccinated person can spread the virus that that negates the mandate because the mandate was to keep the virus from spreading in the workplace,” Perry said.
When asked about whether the vaccine reducing risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 factored into the decision, Perry said it didn't: “I think that’s a true statement, that’s part of the CDC. The bottom line here is I’m totally for vaccination, so is Iowa OSHA, so is our government. Our state government’s just against mandating it.”
According to CDC data collected during the delta surge, unvaccinated Americans were 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19. While early data suggests omicron tends to put a lower percentage of those infected in the hospital, U.S. hospitals are caring for the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic, according to federal data released Tuesday. Hospitals in the Quad-Cities have urged people to get vaccinated and warned that a majority of COVID-19 in-patients they care for haven’t been vaccinated.
The Biden administration argues that under the statute, it had to act. COVID-19 has killed more than 800,000 people in the U.S. and hospitalized millions, and in-person work is a source of virus spread.
Perry said the Iowa OSHA looked at whether employers were making a good-faith effort to mitigate hazards like COVID-19.
“My guidance is that as we go into inspections that we look at these standards for Personal Protective Equipment, respiratory protection and sanitation, ‘Are employers doing everything they can to keep the workplace free of recognized hazards?’” Perry said.
In November 2020, eight Iowa labor and civil rights groups lodged a federal complaint against Iowa OSHA because they say the agency was slow to respond to worker complaints of unsafe work environments, in particular crowded conditions in meat-packing plants, where hundreds of workers tested positive for the virus. An investigation into Iowa OSHA has been underway, said Charlie Wishman, president of the Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, one of the groups that filed the complaint.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds joined the lawsuit challenging the vaccine mandate under review by the Supreme Court and has supported measures to prevent vaccine mandates.
A former OSHA senior official, Debbie Berkowitz, said pending the Supreme Court’s decision, Iowa’s decision likely wouldn’t meet minimum requirements set out by federal law governing OSHA state plans because Iowa didn't have any COVID-19-specific rules.
Berkowitz, who served as an OSHA chief of staff during the Obama administration, predicted the federal agency would step in if Iowa were to go through with its announcement. Under state plans, the federal government pays for half of a state's OSHA budget and the state pays for the other half.
“The law is very clear that for a state to keep its state program and receive 50% of federal funding, and to take over enforcement of standards, those standards have to be as effective as federal OSHA,” Berkowitz said. "They don't have any standard that is as effective as this federal standard; they don't have any COVID-19 requirements for employers."
Berkowitz pointed to an example of South Carolina, which declined to implement the federal health care facility emergency temporary standard in June. In October, federal OSHA notified the state it would begin the process of taking over enforcement of the state plan. South Carolina backed down and adopted the federal standard. Berkowitz, a fellow at Georgetown University, wrote an article in support of the vaccine-or-test mandate.
A few major employers in Iowa are mandating vaccines, including Tyson Foods and Des Moines-headquartered Wells Fargo, according to the Des Moines Register. One of the largest employers in the Quad-Cities, Deere and Co., has not said whether it is implementing a vaccine mandate. A spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment and a COVID-19 safety protocols statement on an employee site said the company would “continue” COVID-19 safety protocols, which included refraining from asking about others’ vaccination status.
In Illinois, the public information officer for the state’s Department of Labor, Paul Cicchini, said if the federal standard is invalidated by the Supreme Court, then Illinois OSHA would have to withdraw its adoption of the federal rule.
“At that point, IL OSHA could determine whether it wants to develop its own rule, which would be subject to the normal rulemaking process,” Cicchini wrote in an email.
Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island and East Moline officials told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch Argus they would follow their state’s guidance.
Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel wrote in an email that the City has been collecting vaccination records of city employees and has had “a multitude of discussions on how a mandate would be handled operationally,” in preparation for a potential mandate from Iowa OSHA.
As a local government, Spiegel wrote the City falls under Iowa OSHA regulations and is awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Supreme Court, which may impact federal response to Iowa’s announcement.
“The city has continued to encourage employees to get vaccinated and will be holding another on-site vaccine clinic next week for employees to obtain their initial vaccines or boosters.”
City of Rock Island Human Resources Director, Rob Baugous said the city had a clinic primarily for employees that would be set up for regular testing if the mandate held up. Illinois’ OSHA for public employees set a March deadline to begin having unvaccinated employees begin weekly testing.
“We are striving to be compliant and meet Illinois’ deadlines,” Baugous said, adding that Rock Island was still in early stages of collecting vaccine statuses.