Quad-Cities straddling states' COVID vaccine-or-test enforcement

One example Perry provided was that if workplaces required respirators, they needed to be fit-tested and employees trained on how to properly wear them. Iowa OSHA could file a citation if that process wasn’t followed.

Echoing federal arguments in court, Perry said Iowa OSHA leadership felt the circumstances negated the need for an emergency standard mandating vaccinations because vaccinated people could contract and transmit the virus with the omicron variant and that it was difficult to tell where someone contracted it.

“We just feel that the fact that a vaccinated person can spread the virus that that negates the mandate because the mandate was to keep the virus from spreading in the workplace,” Perry said.

When asked about whether the vaccine reducing risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 factored into the decision, Perry said it didn't: “I think that’s a true statement, that’s part of the CDC. The bottom line here is I’m totally for vaccination, so is Iowa OSHA, so is our government. Our state government’s just against mandating it.”