Flooding now is "manageable" in the Quad-Cities.

Senior Hydrologist Matt Wilson, of the National Weather Service Quad-Cities, said some flood risk remains, but most areas along the Mississippi River are back to moderate or minor levels, excluding some to the south, along the Missouri-Illinois border.

"We finally have the flooding back down to manageable levels," Wilson said.

As of Friday afternoon, the Mississippi River at Rock Island was at 17.1 feet. The Quad-Cities is expected to be at minor flood stage on Sunday. By Tuesday, May 16, the Quad-Cities is expected to no longer be in flood stage.

Lock & Dam 11 at Dubuque fell below flood stage today — the first time since April 9.

Rain is in the weekend forecast, with amounts expected between 1.5 inches and 2.75 inches. The rain is not expected to have a significant impact on river levels, Wilson said.

While the river still is rapidly receding, water levels could be dangerous for the next month, he said, due to higher stream flows and strong and fast currents.

A majority of streets in downtown Davenport have reopened, including River Drive from E. 3rd Street to Bettendorf. River Drive remains closed in the immediate downtown area.

A sinkhole on Brady Street and River Drive in downtown Davenport continues to keep a portion of River Drive closed along the riverfront.

Roadways have been under water for the better part of about three weeks, Wilson said. Though they may appear solid on the surface, erosion has likely occurred below.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see that in other places," he said. "This is typical damage that we see with roadways that are submerged."

A crew appeared to be working on the sinkhole on Friday. Because the storm sewer is Davenport's infrastructure, the city will be responsible for the cost to repair it.