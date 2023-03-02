The Quad-Cities has dodged another weather bullet.

Latest Models from the National Weather Service Quad-Cities are showing the trajectory of the latest snow storm has shifted south and east. Meteorologist Peter Speck said wind from the north will be blowing in dry air, helping move the bulk of the system further east towards Chicago and Indiana.

"I'm not going to completely rule out a chance of a rain or snow shower, but it's extremely low for now," he said. "If snow is going to fall, it's going to remain well under an inch."

Given the recent warm weather, surface temperatures have warmed to the point that any snowfall will quickly melt. For it to stick, Speck said, it would have to be heavy and wet.

Thursday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 32 degrees.

Other than the occasional rain or possible snow shower Friday, it's expected to be windy with gusts around 30 to 35 mph. The high for Friday is expected to be 38 with a low of 27 degrees Friday night.

The weekend will see temperatures boost back into the upper-40s and low-50s with sunshine and clouds. Sunday is likely to be breezy with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance of evening rain.

Temperatures next week are trending a bit below normal with highs reaching the low-40s.

Since the forecast has shifted the bulk of precipitation toward Chicago and Indiana, Speck said, possible flooding is delayed into next week.

According to the NWS QC, there is a flood warning for the Rock River. The Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reported that the NWS is warning of a wet spring with the flood threat above average for all points from Dubuque to Burlington.

Lock & Dam 15 at Rock Island reaches flood stage at 18 feet. In a normal year, the moderate flood risk is 51%. This year, it’s at 94%.