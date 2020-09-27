Quad-Cities to see fall weather this week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Windy, fall weather days are expected this week in the Quad-Cities.

After some rain Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, area residents can expect more rain late Monday morning into Monday afternoon, said David Cousins, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Quad-Cities.

Local residents can then expect dry weather Monday night through Thursday with dropping temperatures. Wind gusts between 15 and 25 mph are expected daytime Monday and it could continue to be windy during Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures are expected to be in the lower 60s Monday and Tuesday, but dip into mid to upper 50s by Thursday and Friday.

“There’s no frost in the forecast. The low temperatures overnight through the week, Thursday night into Friday morning the lows are expected to be in the upper 30s so that could bear some watching,” Cousins said of area drivers having to clear off their windshields on the drive into work.

