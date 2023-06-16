Downtown Moline will fill with crowds this weekend, celebrating LGBTQ+ pride with a parade, party and performances by bands and drag artists.

The QC Unity Pride Parade will take place at 2:30 p.m. June 17, beginning at the Vibrant Arena, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Floats and marching groups will make their way east on River Drive and turn right onto 17th Street, then turn right onto 5th Avenue and end after turning right onto 12th Street.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community are welcome to join the tail-end of the parade and follow it to Pride Party at Bass Street Landing, a free event hosted by The Project of the Quad Cities.

The pride party will begin at 3:30 pm. and run until 10:30 p.m. Free HIV/AIDS testing and a sexual health tent will be open to the public, and food and retail vendors will sell wares throughout the event.

Performances will begin with the QC Rock Academy and BTDT will follow. Drag performances will start at 8 p.m., featuring Anjila Cavalier, Dizmuh Stratton, Dominique Alexis Zaire, Izzy A. Mess, Lyrica Simone, Oshi Devil and Sinclair Snaps.

