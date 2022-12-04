Quad-Cities weather to stay steady and mild through mid-week

The Quad-Cities should expect warm-for-the-season weather this upcoming week, with precipitation after a few days of partly-clear skies.

Temperatures will hover between highs of 40-45 degrees and lows in the high 20s and low 30s through Thursday evening, with some clouds until Wednesday.

Tom Philip, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, Davenport, said a mix of rain and snow was expected to move into the region early Thursday and stay until Friday morning. There’s a chance the precipitation could begin Wednesday night, and while there is still some uncertainty about the weather system, it’s likely to come through as predicted.

Philip said the expected temperatures were slightly higher than normal for this time of year.

“Mid- to upper-30s is normal, so we’ll be a little bit above normal in high temperatures this week,” Philip said.

Unlike in past weeks when temperatures would fluctuate between the 50s and 30s in a day or so, Philip said weather generally remains steady during the early winter. There’s still the possibility that a warm or cold front could move in quickly, but that is more common in spring and fall.

“As we transition more into winter, we probably won’t see those big fluctuations and big changes that often,” Philip said.