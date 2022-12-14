Quad Cities Yom Hashoah accepting entries for Holocaust essay and visual arts contest

The Quad Cities Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance) Committee will accept entries for the Ida Kramer Children and the Holocaust Essay contest and the Meyer and Frances Shnurman Holocaust Visual Arts contest through March 1, 2023. The contests are open to all Quad City area students in grades 6-12 and offer cash prizes.

Essay entries should include the essay and an entry form and be submitted electronically as an email attachment to aross@jfqc.org with Yom Hashoah Essay in the subject line.

There are two parts to the essay contest. Part A should include research of the history of a specific youth who was caught in or witnessed the events of the Holocaust in Europe. Description of the conditions under which this individual lived and the circumstances that impacted his/her life during the Holocaust years, and if he or she survived, what happened after 1945 should be included.

For Part B, tell how learning about the Holocaust through the personal story of this one individual makes the Holocaust more meaningful to the writer.

Visual art entries should include the artwork, an artist statement and an entry form. The statement and entry form must be typed. These should be delivered to Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island.

For this contest, students must convey the theme using the categories of painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, collage or video. All entries must represent original work and be submitted by a student's current teacher with one work submitted per student.

This year's theme is, "Imagery and Expression: A Visual Response to the Holocaust."

Details and applications for both contests are available online at www.hecqc.org. For more information, contact the office of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cites at 309-793-1300 or visit aross@jfqc.org.

