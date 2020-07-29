QUAD-CITIZEN AWARD: COVID-19 doesn't stop Down By the Creek from helping abused, abandoned animals

Some of the animals have suffered unimaginable torment. Others have been neglected, or removed from hoarding situations.
Regardless of their pasts, all 90-plus creatures, great and small, know nothing but kindness and compassion while they teach exactly that to humans.
The lizards, rabbits, dogs, cats and even a horse are residents at Down By the Creek Companion Animal Sanctuary, Long Grove, where owner Debbie Wallace rescues and re-homes animals rehabilitated, socialized and trained for pet therapy.
“I think Debbie has the kindest ways with people and with animals, said Tricia Judge, of Bettendorf, who nominated Wallace for Quad-Citizen Award, a partnership between the Quad-City Times and IHMVCU to honor outstanding Quad-City area residents who go above and beyond for their community.
Judge met Wallace when Wallace came to a Cub Scouts program years ago. Judge and her son, Sam, began to volunteer there, and then she and her daughter, Kate, volunteered.
“The animals she rescues rescue the people that meet the animals right back.”
Wallace shares stories of the animals in her care, including their “amazing ability to forgive," when she gives tours of the sanctuary and takes groups of animals to schools, nursing home pet-therapy programs and other community appearances to talk about the importance of kindness.
Since her start in November 2007, Wallace encountered challenges in her teachings, but the animals have ways of helping there, too.
Now Wallace, a former educator at the Fejervary Park Zoo, has a bigger challenge than ever before: COVID-19.
Wallace had pet-therapy programs booked through 2020, using the help of "tons of volunteers."
Then came March when the virus reached the Quad-City area, and “all at once: BAM. It was done,” Wallace said. “I decided we better come to a screeching halt.”
As far as the programs went, “I just put the kibosh on it,” she said. “I was proactive.”
On the other hand, “I was in a pretty good financial position, thanks to donors” and initiatives such as Birdies for Charity, she said.
But there were no more school visits — classes were only held online. She couldn’t take the animals to nursing homes anymore, they restricted visitors. The critters couldn’t go to libraries where children read to them, those too, were closed by the pandemic.
“Those were my top three things,” she said. “I did a lot of praying. It all came down to COVID-19.”
Then Yeller, a fixture at the sanctuary and Wallace’s special canine companion, died.
With the advent of COVID-19 and the demise of Yeller, “The death of the old Down By the Creek had happened.”
It wasn’t time for Down By the Creek to come to an end, though.
Wallace decided to “just briefly let go, and let God. If this ship runs aground, that’s what it’ll do.”
A new normal emerged. Volunteers, now wearing face coverings, still came to help. Support from folks in the North Scott County and Quad-City area continued. Donations of food and money came in.
It was still Down By the Creek — just in a different format.
Wallace set up hand-washing stations, and signs about social-distancing and proper hand-washing. Hand sanitizer became part of the environment.
“Instead of us going places, folks are coming here,” she said. They walk dogs, clean up and feed other animals. The animals, including dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, tortoises and turtles, aren’t loved on quite as much these days. “When I’m doing programs, outside the home, they all got petted a lot,” she said. “They deserve more pets than I can give them.”
COVID-19 is a reason to reinvent Down By the Creek, she said: “We have to focus on positivity in order to save ourselves."
"Even though you think you feel safe, you need to get used to this new world," she said. "It’s working out quite well.”
While Down by the Creek needs and appreciates cash donations, other items — such as food — are needed, too. Before you donate, Wallace would appreciate a call or an email so pick-up or drop-off can be scheduled: 563-340-6943 or dbtccap@yahoo.com
Every dollar goes to the care and feeding of the animals that live in the sanctuary.
To visit or volunteer, call 563-340-6943 (do not expect an immediate answer, because Wallace generally is caring for the animals.) You also can reach Wallace at dbtccap@yahoo.com or www.downbythecreek.net or facebook.com/downbythecreek
