QUAD-CITIZEN AWARD: COVID-19 doesn't stop Down By the Creek from helping abused, abandoned animals

Since her start in November 2007, Wallace encountered challenges in her teachings, but the animals have ways of helping there, too.

Now Wallace, a former educator at the Fejervary Park Zoo, has a bigger challenge than ever before: COVID-19.

Wallace had pet-therapy programs booked through 2020, using the help of "tons of volunteers."

Then came March when the virus reached the Quad-City area, and “all at once: BAM. It was done,” Wallace said. “I decided we better come to a screeching halt.”

As far as the programs went, “I just put the kibosh on it,” she said. “I was proactive.”

On the other hand, “I was in a pretty good financial position, thanks to donors” and initiatives such as Birdies for Charity, she said.

But there were no more school visits — classes were only held online. She couldn’t take the animals to nursing homes anymore, they restricted visitors. The critters couldn’t go to libraries where children read to them, those too, were closed by the pandemic.