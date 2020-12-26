 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quad Citizen Award: Fred Davenport recognized for Toys For Tots work
topical alert top story
QUAD CITIZEN AWARD: FRED DAVENPORT

Quad Citizen Award: Fred Davenport recognized for Toys For Tots work

{{featured_button_text}}

Fred Davenport is a humble and generous man. 

Through his generosity, he has given back to the community by volunteering his time with the Toys For Tots program for the past 12 years. He also has served as the donation-box coordinator for the past five years, taking care of the Quad-City metro area. 

Davenport said the best part of the Toys For Tots programs was "to see the kindness people have toward complete strangers at a time of year where there's supposed to be hope and joy. The community as a whole rallies around those people and shows that hope and joy in the donations we receive."

"This year, we've had places that couldn't even open their doors for business and yet they spent hundreds of dollars for toys for our kids."

Davenport is this month's Quad-Citizen Award honoree. The award is a partnership between the Quad-City Times and IHMVCU to honor outstanding Quad-City area residents who go above and beyond for their community.

Davenport is so humble that he wanted to talk about the impact of the Toys For Tots program instead of his years of volunteer work or the award he earned. He was nominated by Marine Sgt. Armando Medrano, this year's coordinator for the Toys For Tots program.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Davenport served in the Marines from 1980 to 1990 and in the reserves until 1997. He first became involved in Toys For Tots as a child, when his own father was in the Marines. 

"Back in the '60s, we used to make new toys out of old toys, so at the age of 6 or 7 I was painting bicycle frames with the other Marines in the barracks," Davenport said. "After I left active duty myself, I came back to the Quad-Cities and joined this reserve unit where I was detailing Marines to go work for Toys For Tots."

Davenport said he had empathy for the families who register to receive toys, and he sees the difference the program makes for them. 

"These are good people who are school teachers and restaurant workers. After paying their bills, they just don't have the money to buy Christmas toys, so they sign up with us and we make a difference in their lives," he said. "It's our hope that we provide a sense of normalcy and hope for children where they can just keep growing and become well-adjusted citizens of our country."

He is proud of Quad-City residents who "turn out year after year with donations of toys or cash or something to help fulfill these little bits of joy this time of year for kids."

"It's something that really means quite a bit to me. I see the numbers of people who register for toys, and we had over 3,700 families register this year. To see the people come and pick up bags, knowing they really want to do something for their children, but they just can't do it."

About the award

The Quad-Citizen Award is a partnership between the Quad-City Times and IHMVCU to honor outstanding Quad-City area residents who go above and beyond for their community.

"When someone decides to help, it’s not because of the notoriety, it’s because that individual truly wants to make a difference," said Brian Laufenberg, IHMVCU president and CEO. "That’s the true spirit of the Quad-Citizen Award — acknowledging the everyday things people do to make the Quad Cities special."

Quad-City Times Publisher Debbie Anselm said, "We, along with IHMVCU, are inspired by good deeds we witness across the region. This is a unique opportunity to thank Quad-Citizens for what they have done and will continue to do."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Quad-Citizen Award: Sours can't be stopped as a volunteer
Local News

Quad-Citizen Award: Sours can't be stopped as a volunteer

  • Updated

Lynn Sours is nice. You can tell that pretty quickly in a phone call. Until COVID-19 stopped some of her volunteering, the 76-year old could be found often working at or for the Friendly House food pantry. She also volunteers for SHIIP and the Genesis Honor Guard, two duties that COVID-19 hasn’t stopped.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: The annual Kall Christmas Light display

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News