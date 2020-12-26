Quad Citizen Award: Fred Davenport recognized for Toys For Tots work

"Back in the '60s, we used to make new toys out of old toys, so at the age of 6 or 7 I was painting bicycle frames with the other Marines in the barracks," Davenport said. "After I left active duty myself, I came back to the Quad-Cities and joined this reserve unit where I was detailing Marines to go work for Toys For Tots."

Davenport said he had empathy for the families who register to receive toys, and he sees the difference the program makes for them.

"These are good people who are school teachers and restaurant workers. After paying their bills, they just don't have the money to buy Christmas toys, so they sign up with us and we make a difference in their lives," he said. "It's our hope that we provide a sense of normalcy and hope for children where they can just keep growing and become well-adjusted citizens of our country."

He is proud of Quad-City residents who "turn out year after year with donations of toys or cash or something to help fulfill these little bits of joy this time of year for kids."

"It's something that really means quite a bit to me. I see the numbers of people who register for toys, and we had over 3,700 families register this year. To see the people come and pick up bags, knowing they really want to do something for their children, but they just can't do it."

