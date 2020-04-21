Quad-Citizen Award: From CPR to sleep sacks, Brunsvold is tireless volunteer

Brunsvold’s husband, Ron, is supportive. “He willingly helps me when I need a second pair of hands when I am working on the sleep sacks and in whatever I am doing as a parish nurse or other projects,” she said. “There are many projects I would not have undertaken without his encouragement and support throughout our marriage." In December, they will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary.

“I have followed some seniors for years in nursing homes and the friendship and love that is expressed is amazing," Brunsvold said. For someone unable to attend the church they love, being able to take Holy Communion means a lot, she said. "It is an honor to be there with them, sometimes as they are dying," she said.

Grace Lutheran Church is Brunsvold’s other family. “I have known many of the members since we joined in 1979 when we came to the Quad-Cities,” she said. “Many of the people I have visited as a parish nurse through the 24 years are no longer with us. Their memories stay with me.

Other folks who want to volunteer should find something they enjoy, she said. “I enjoy working with fabric and especially the sleep sacks,” Brunsvold said. “Being with others and working on a project is very rewarding. The fellowship and sharing are fun and before you know it, two or three hours have passed by.