QUAD-CITIZEN AWARD: Genesis doctor was key to COVID-19 response

It was around Jan. 20 when Dr. Bharat Motwani, infectious diseases specialist at Genesis Health System, Davenport, grasped the immensity of what could develop from a new coronavirus that had popped up in China.
As more information flowed in, Motwani became increasingly alarmed, as did his superior, Dr. Nidal Harb, chief medical officer at Genesis, Davenport.
"I sent him a text. 'Look at this,'" Motwani, of Bettendorf, said in an interview last week. "We need to pay more attention to this, the possible implications and start preparing."
From that moment in mid-January, through today, and continuing into the foreseeable future, Motwani has been involved in every aspect of Genesis' response to the virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Whether it was planning for a surge of patients, making decisions on the use (and reuse) of personal protective equipment, training staff, protecting the health of employees, communicating messages throughout the system or providing actual hands-on patient care that has included convalescent plasma transfusions, Motwani has been involved in it all.
"He is the man with the expertise," said Kate Murphy, manager of corporate communication and marketing for Genesis.
His "trusted voice has been crucial to every decision made at Genesis as it executes its plan to care for patients during the pandemic. We are a stronger and more prepared community, thanks to the clinical leadership of Dr. Motwani. His efforts should not go unnoticed," she said.
For these reasons, Murphy nominated Motwani for April's Quad-Citizen Award, a partnership of Quad-City Times and IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union to honor outstanding Quad-City area residents.
Understanding the challenges
Motwani knew right away in January that fear of the unknown would be a big challenge; that people — both the public and Genesis employees — would be worried, anxious and fearful.
That fear would have to be addressed by communicating the message that "we are preparing, that we are taking all the steps to protect employees and patients," he said.
How does Motwani, who has been at Genesis for 15 years, keep himself calm in the face of this unprecedented crisis?
The native of Yavatmal, India, refers back to his residency days at what was Finch University of Health and Science/The Chicago Medical School, now Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science.
There would be a "code blue" on the floor and a mad scramble to start a central line and do CPR, and he realized that if he was to be effective, he had to keep a clear mind.
"If my mind is in chaos, I can't think," he said. To keep his mind clear, he draws on his innate positive outlook.
"I'm an optimistic guy," he said. "You need to look on the bright side."
He recalled a time in school when a teacher held up a piece of paper with a hole in it and asked the students what they saw. "Some saw the black hole. I saw the paper," he said.
His work on the coronavirus has meant many hours into the night and on weekends, away from his wife and two children, ages 8 and 11.
But it's all been executed, as Murphy wrote, with "unique knowledge, compassion and calm leadership."
His "confident and gentle manner makes it easy for his patients and our teams to feel comfortable. He is able to explain complex medical problems in a way everyone can understand."
Dr. Louis Katz, who held Motwani's position at Genesis before moving on to become chief medical officer for America's Blood Centers in Washington, D.C., said he delayed his move to D.C. until he found "somebody to take care of my patients."
At the time, Katz also was treating literally hundreds of AIDS and HIV patients in a private practice, and he had been treating many of them for years.
"I trusted him to take care of my patients," said Katz, who has now returned to the Quad-Cities and is chief medical officer for the Scott County Health Department and the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
"Bharat was the guy. Clearly. What else can I say?"
Interest in infectious disease; mystery of coronavirus
Motwani decided to become a doctor because his grandmother died of ovarian cancer before he was born. After attending medical school in India, he came to the United States with the intention of becoming an oncologist, or cancer specialist.
He even did research at Rockefeller University in neuro-oncology. But after doing oncology rotations, he decided that's not what he wanted because he couldn't cure patients.
"Microbiology was my strong pursuit and infectious diseases appealed to me," he said. "So here I am."
"I am fascinated by challenges the field of infectious disease presents as it continues to evolve and changes frequently."
For example, why do some people who contract the new coronavirus show no symptoms and don't even know they have it while others die?
That's the mystery. And Motwani is fascinated by it — "how people with the same disease have different clinical presentations."
Some people with the virus develop blood clots. "We still don't know why that happens," he said. "We just don't know right now. There's a lot of things we don't know.
"What are we dealing with? It's very difficult to interpret the data."
Treatments; 'we'll get through this'
As for treatment, Genesis is participating in an experimental trial with Mayo Hospitals and Clinics in Rochester, Minnesota, to infuse convalescent plasma into patients. That is, take the plasma of people who have recovered from COVID-19 and presumably developed antibodies and infuse it into people still fighting the disease.
The two patients who received the plasma are doing "much better," Motwani said. He called the results "encouraging."
He also would like to start Genesis' own clinical trial on some types of medications.
"We don't know which will work and which will not work."
While he and other health care professionals around the world experiment with possible treatments and a vaccine, Motwani worries that shelter at home restrictions will be lifted too soon and that there will be a resurgence of cases.
But he also realizes that "we are social animals by heart" and "that's not going away."
"It's a difficult balance to find."
He is optimistic that a vaccine will be found, but it could take one to two years. "But we'll get there," he said.
"You need to look at the bright side. We've been through plagues, world wars. We'll get through this. It may be one year or two, but we'll get through it.
"I'm a big believer in humanity. We challenge ourselves and we rise to the occasion."
