QUAD-CITIZEN AWARD: Genesis doctor was key to COVID-19 response

There would be a "code blue" on the floor and a mad scramble to start a central line and do CPR, and he realized that if he was to be effective, he had to keep a clear mind.

"If my mind is in chaos, I can't think," he said. To keep his mind clear, he draws on his innate positive outlook.

"I'm an optimistic guy," he said. "You need to look on the bright side."

He recalled a time in school when a teacher held up a piece of paper with a hole in it and asked the students what they saw. "Some saw the black hole. I saw the paper," he said.

His work on the coronavirus has meant many hours into the night and on weekends, away from his wife and two children, ages 8 and 11.

But it's all been executed, as Murphy wrote, with "unique knowledge, compassion and calm leadership."

His "confident and gentle manner makes it easy for his patients and our teams to feel comfortable. He is able to explain complex medical problems in a way everyone can understand."

Dr. Louis Katz, who held Motwani's position at Genesis before moving on to become chief medical officer for America's Blood Centers in Washington, D.C., said he delayed his move to D.C. until he found "somebody to take care of my patients."