Quad-Citizen Award: Jayashree Karnam helps inspire wellness

Jayashree Karnam was honored and surprised when she learned she'd beem nominated for a Quad-Citizen of the Year Award.
As president of non-profit Spurthi the Inspire, Karnam helps promote healthy living through focusing on physical, mental and social wellbeing.
"We think that wellbeing is holistic, so you need to have a healthy outlook," Karnam said in a recent interview. "So with Spurthi's events, we try to focus on all these aspects. A healthy mind, healthy body, healthy spirit."
While unexpected, Karnam is ecstatic being nominated.
"I think getting recognized here is not just a recognition of me but as a recognition of what we as a team do," she said. "It's a great recognition of Spurthi, and it should help us make ourselves known and make a wider impact."
Spurthi's main fundraiser, Race to Inspire, raises funding for donations to worthy organizations. Last year, the organization contributed to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); this year, the proceeds will go to Family Resources.
"I got to meet the Spurthi organization last year when they supported NAMI, and I was just really touched by their sincerity, their willingness to work with us. They're very much interested in doing outreach in the community," NAMI executive director Angela Gallagher said in a recent interview. Gallagher nominated Karnam for the Quad-Citizen of the Year Award, a partnership between the Quad-City Times and 1H Mississippi Valley Credit Union to honor outstanding Quad-City area residents.
Gallagher was especially touched by a gesture Spurthi made after their race. "I asked about the one dollar, and they said 'In our culture, that's a sign of respect.' And I gotta tell you, I cried all the way home," she said. "I think they are very much interested in reaching out to the community."
Karnam said part of Spurthi's focus on physical fitness is rooted in her own journey to fitness as an adult. "I think the fitness takes a backseat with family, and work and all those things," she said. "So when I took that as a goal to lose weight and get into an active lifestyle, it was transformational for me... So I thought this was something we need to promote."
"Spurthi" means energize, and the organization chose to have a 5K as its primary fundraiser to help energize and inspire people to be more physically active. They want to ensure it's economically viable and give an ethnic flavor to the race as well; warmups are done with a Bollywood bhangra dance, and various Indian savories are available at the end of the race.
"We truly believe in inspiring people to wellbeing," Karnam says. "We are able to promote wellbeing and fitness into the community, and then with the funds we raise through this race, we are able to empower a local cause. So it helps achieve our mission from all aspects."
Karnam's focus on philanthropy extends to her work at John Deere; she helped in bringing a voluntary tax assistance program, where John Deere employees volunteer in helping prepare taxes.
"Our parents always encouraged us to give back and help people, so I think as we are adults now and working and look at our community, you always want to make sure the people around you are well taken care of," Karnam says. "I think we have a moral obligation to make sure we give back to our community and to help our community along."