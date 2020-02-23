Quad-Citizen Award: Jayashree Karnam helps inspire wellness

Gallagher was especially touched by a gesture Spurthi made after their race. "I asked about the one dollar, and they said 'In our culture, that's a sign of respect.' And I gotta tell you, I cried all the way home," she said. "I think they are very much interested in reaching out to the community."

Karnam said part of Spurthi's focus on physical fitness is rooted in her own journey to fitness as an adult. "I think the fitness takes a backseat with family, and work and all those things," she said. "So when I took that as a goal to lose weight and get into an active lifestyle, it was transformational for me... So I thought this was something we need to promote."

"Spurthi" means energize, and the organization chose to have a 5K as its primary fundraiser to help energize and inspire people to be more physically active. They want to ensure it's economically viable and give an ethnic flavor to the race as well; warmups are done with a Bollywood bhangra dance, and various Indian savories are available at the end of the race.

"We truly believe in inspiring people to wellbeing," Karnam says. "We are able to promote wellbeing and fitness into the community, and then with the funds we raise through this race, we are able to empower a local cause. So it helps achieve our mission from all aspects."