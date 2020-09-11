QUAD-CITIZEN AWARD: Karree Fah 'sees a need and figures out a solution'

They have worked with various partner groups including the Salvation Army, the Mississippi Bend AEA and Edgerson’s Women’s Clinic At Community Health Care, who helped them distribute about 15,000 a month to their clients. But with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they distribute them directly at events, like last Wednesday's at Rock Island County Health Department. The total has jumped to 70,000 diapers a month.

She also formed Buy Nothing LeClaire, Iowa, based on the national Buy Nothing group, where neighbors share or give away things they aren't using to neighbors who do. It can be anything from an old bike to sharing a skill like sewing lessons.

Karree Fah is this month's Quad-Citizen Award honoree. The award, a partnership between the Quad-City Times and IHMVCU, honors outstanding Quad-City area residents who go above and beyond for their community.

Anthony Ragona, can tell you it’s all for real with Karree Fah, and her husband, whose family business is Argo Moving in Bettendorf. Jonathan stores the diapers at the Argo warehouse and transports them with his trucks.

“It’s constant improvement of the world around her,” Ragona said. Ragona coaches their daughter, and nominated Karree for the award.