QUAD-CITIZEN AWARD: Lisa McCormick Eveleth helps people with autoimmune disorders

Lisa McCormick Eveleth is an inspiration to a group of Quad-Citizens who often struggle in frustrating silence.
Eveleth, of Davenport, has lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. She is the founder of LIVEFIT WITH LUPUS, a nonprofit that supports people in the Quad-Cities who have autoimmune disorders.
She is the September winner of the Quad-Citizen Award, a partnership between the Quad-City Times and IHMVCU to honor outstanding Quad-City area residents who go above and beyond for their community.
Eveleth said she was honored to be named.
“I didn’t see it coming, so that’s amazing to me,” Eveleth said.
LIVEFIT’s efforts include education programs, support groups, speakers who provide advice on healthy living, cooking classes and consultation.
Part of that work includes helping those who are newly diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder or who suspect they may have one find the resources they need, she said.
Being diagnosed can take up to eight years on average because autoimmune disorders can often be mistaken for another sort of illness.
“It’s really hard for them to know where to start,” she said.
She said it is amazing to see the change in someone when they can improve their quality of life.
“Knowing that we’re helping people is the best feeling,” Eveleth said.
James Herbert, 70, of Moline, who nominated Eveleth, said he met her 10 years ago when he went looking for a personal trainer on his doctor’s recommendation. He was recovering from a liver transplant, he was underweight, and he was depressed.
They talked that first time, and he already felt better, he said.
“When I walked out of there, I felt like I was 8 feet tall,” Herbert said.
That upbeat attitude is something she brings to her work with LIVEFIT, he said. It is her greatest strength.
Herbert said he still trains with Eveleth now, 10 years later.
“She’s still an inspiration to me,” he said.
