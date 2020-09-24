QUAD-CITIZEN AWARD: Lisa McCormick Eveleth helps people with autoimmune disorders

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lisa McCormick Eveleth is an inspiration to a group of Quad-Citizens who often struggle in frustrating silence.

Eveleth, of Davenport, has lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. She is the founder of LIVEFIT WITH LUPUS, a nonprofit that supports people in the Quad-Cities who have autoimmune disorders.

She is the September winner of the Quad-Citizen Award, a partnership between the Quad-City Times and IHMVCU to honor outstanding Quad-City area residents who go above and beyond for their community.

Eveleth said she was honored to be named.

“I didn’t see it coming, so that’s amazing to me,” Eveleth said.

LIVEFIT’s efforts include education programs, support groups, speakers who provide advice on healthy living, cooking classes and consultation.

Part of that work includes helping those who are newly diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder or who suspect they may have one find the resources they need, she said.

Being diagnosed can take up to eight years on average because autoimmune disorders can often be mistaken for another sort of illness.