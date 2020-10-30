 Skip to main content
Quad-Citizen Award: Sours can't be stopped as a volunteer
Quad-Citizen Award: Sours can't be stopped as a volunteer

Lynn Sours is nice.

You can tell that pretty quickly in a phone call. Until COVID-19 stopped some of her volunteering, the 76-year old could be found often working at or for the Friendly House food pantry.

She also volunteers for SHIIP and the Genesis Honor Guard, two duties COVID-19 hasn’t stopped.

A retired nurse she’s still there for friends and neighbors to answer health-related questions.

“She’s wonderful,” said her friend, Pat Marble, who nominated her for this month’s Quad-Citizen award. The award is a partnership between the Quad-City Times and IHMVCU to honor outstanding Quad-City area residents who go above and beyond for their community.

“She is a retired nurse, but she never does retire. She helps everybody when she can," Marble said. “When we're talking, I will say something about going somewhere and she will say 'I can't.' It's usually something that’s necessary for somebody else, not her.”

Did we mention she also has a razor sharp wit?

When informed she was chosen for the award on a phone call she had been forewarned was coming, Sours quipped she could do the interview, “as soon as I get done donating blood for these orphans.”

Then she quickly confessed that it was a joke, and laughed.

Sours is one of those people who finds a way to smile at life if at all possible. Her husband, Don, is retired and was quite the volunteer himself until his eyes gave out. Lynn counts her blessings and is amazed at all the help they get. 

A mother of three daughters, Lynn Sours is a grandmother of six. She’s proud of all of them, she makes that abundantly clear.

“I have six wonderful grand kids,” she said.

Being a grandparent is something she truly enjoys.

“There’s an old saying if you had known how much you would enjoy your grandchildren you would have had them first,” Sours said.

Not that she’s disappointed in her daughters, whom she calls “gorgeous” and adds “are so smart and competent, (they) have really, really responsible jobs in the area.”

Marble attends the sporting events with Sours that Sours'  grand kids are in because she (Marble) likes sports and doesn’t have grandkids nearby.

“But she’s the one that’s yelling,” Marble said. “She's a great cheerleader.”

But it’s the volunteering that’s as striking as anything.

At 76, energy is not lacking.

She used to get up and be at the Quad-City Times Bix 7 by 5 a.m. to set up a water station at the halfway point. Only COVID-19 and its effects on things have stopped her. She also used to volunteer at the Friendly House, including setting up a successful White Elephant Auction as a fundraiser. She followed her husband, Don, to the Friendly House, where they did a lot of work in the food pantry. Now with COVID-19, it has young people deliver boxes to people in their cars, rather than let people shop for their food preferences off the shelves.

“She was so instrumental with everything that happened at the Friendly House,” said Marble of an association there that’s gone on for at least 15 years.

These days, the Honor Guard where as many as 12 nurses might show at a funeral to read a poem and present a white rose in honor of a former Genesis, St. Luke's or Mercy Hospital nurse, may be her proudest volunteer effort.

One time due to an unusual collection of circumstances, she was the only nurse that could show. But show she did dressed in her white nurse’s outfit, blue cape and white cap. ”I didn’t want that nurse to be buried without the Honor Guard so I went and did it by myself.

"We put a white rose on the casket and have a poem that we read, then the family gets a copy of that.”

Out of nowhere though, a nurse in uniform did show up.

“Fortunately, I was so glad to have somebody else beside me in a white uniform, so she stood beside me while I did the ceremony. The family was so pleased. They had been told there wasn’t going to be an Honor Guard. So they were so pleased and surprised I was there.

"I am proud of that.”

Sours came to nursing after her three girls were in school all day and she went to Scott Community College and earned the degree in 1985, retiring just a few years ago.

Caring for people clearly means a lot to her.

That’s also evident by her volunteer work for SHIIP (State Health Insurance Information Program) work the last 10 years and counting.

“We are trained by Medicare. When I started 10 years ago, I spent a month in Des Moines, Monday through Friday, taking classes all day long,” she recalled. She has four additional updates annually and must pass a test with an 80% or above to maintain certification.

She basically helps seniors make Medicare choices and file for corrections, if needed on bills. She also helps people file for Medicaid.

She just started her busy season in that endeavor.

But for Lynn Sours, it might be hard to notice. After all, she's always busy helping people.

About the series

The Quad-Citizen Award is a partnership between the Quad-City Times and IHMVCU to honor outstanding Quad-City area residents who go above and beyond for their community.

"When someone decides to help, it’s not because of the notoriety, it’s because that individual truly wants to make a difference," said Brian Laufenberg, IHMVCU president and CEO. "That’s the true spirit of the Quad-Citizen Award – acknowledging the everyday things people do to make the Quad Cities special."

Quad-City Times Publisher Debbie Anselm said, "We, along with IHMVCU, are inspired by good deeds we witness across the region. This is a unique opportunity to thank Quad-Citizens for what they have done and will continue to do."

One award a month is chosen from a pool of nominees. Honorees receive a monetary award from IHMVCU. To nominate, go to www.qctimes.com/contests.

