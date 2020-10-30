Quad-Citizen Award: Sours can't be stopped as a volunteer

Sours is one of those people who finds a way to smile at life if at all possible. Her husband, Don, is retired and was quite the volunteer himself until his eyes gave out. Lynn counts her blessings and is amazed at all the help they get.

A mother of three daughters, Lynn Sours is a grandmother of six. She’s proud of all of them, she makes that abundantly clear.

“I have six wonderful grand kids,” she said.

Being a grandparent is something she truly enjoys.

“There’s an old saying if you had known how much you would enjoy your grandchildren you would have had them first,” Sours said.

Not that she’s disappointed in her daughters, whom she calls “gorgeous” and adds “are so smart and competent, (they) have really, really responsible jobs in the area.”

Marble attends the sporting events with Sours that Sours' grand kids are in because she (Marble) likes sports and doesn’t have grandkids nearby.

“But she’s the one that’s yelling,” Marble said. “She's a great cheerleader.”

But it’s the volunteering that’s as striking as anything.

At 76, energy is not lacking.