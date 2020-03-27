QUAD-CITIZEN: John Lavelle honors veterans at their funerals. The Quad-Citizen award honors him for that work.

A lot of the veterans are strangers, but Lavelle said he’s done funerals for people he knew and knew well, including his old head coach at Bettendorf.

“I presented the flag. It was tough. I’ve known some of the people that I’ve done funerals for,” he said. “When my wife died — it’ll be four years in April — there were five or six members of my honor guard who showed up in uniforms, and it meant a lot.”

Every Sunday, Lavelle gets breakfast at Hy-Vee with Bruce Fosdyck, who he coached as a high school quarterback. Fosdyck nominated Lavelle because he figured it was his turn for attention. “He gives it to everyone else,” he said. As a coach, Fosdyck said Lavelle “was a hard-nosed guy. He taught good life lessons: Things I learned around him, you can apply to your whole life.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m proud to have (Lavelle) as a friend because of all the time he puts in,” Fosdyck said. “His spare time is all devoted to other people, it seems like.”

When Lavelle graduated from Western Illinois University in 1972, there was a record-high number of physical education majors, like him. He said that “luckily,” he minored in English, and taught in several districts in Iowa and Illinois before settling in Bettendorf. There were years when he coached a sport in every season, year round.