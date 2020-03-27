QUAD-CITIZEN: John Lavelle honors veterans at their funerals. The Quad-Citizen award honors him for that work.

Even in retirement, John Lavelle keeps busy.
Vietnam veteran Lavelle, 72, retired from Bettendorf High School in 2003, where he taught English and coached everything from football to girls track to golf. Since then, much of his time has been dedicated to volunteering at funerals and parades as part of an honor guard detail. He’s part of the Vietnam Veterans of America; last year, the three chapters in the Quad-Cities and the Mexican America Veterans Association came together for around 130 funerals.
Lavelle was nominated for the Quad-Citizen Award, a partnership of Quad-City Times and IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union to honor outstanding Quad-City area residents.
“We look upon these people as our brothers and sisters. They deserve the honor. We’re called the honor guard, but it’s not so much our honor,” Lavelle said.
Things are changing with his health though. Last year, Lavelle decided that he couldn’t march in parades anymore, after blockages in his legs stalled him three blocks in. Now, with the COVID-19 emergency limiting access, he can’t do funerals at Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, though he’s still showing up to funeral homes.
“At first I said, hey, that’s discrimination. But they’re just looking out for us,” he said. “I hit the trifecta for the COVID — age, diabetes, heart problems.”
A lot of the veterans are strangers, but Lavelle said he’s done funerals for people he knew and knew well, including his old head coach at Bettendorf.
“I presented the flag. It was tough. I’ve known some of the people that I’ve done funerals for,” he said. “When my wife died — it’ll be four years in April — there were five or six members of my honor guard who showed up in uniforms, and it meant a lot.”
Every Sunday, Lavelle gets breakfast at Hy-Vee with Bruce Fosdyck, who he coached as a high school quarterback. Fosdyck nominated Lavelle because he figured it was his turn for attention. “He gives it to everyone else,” he said. As a coach, Fosdyck said Lavelle “was a hard-nosed guy. He taught good life lessons: Things I learned around him, you can apply to your whole life.”
“I’m proud to have (Lavelle) as a friend because of all the time he puts in,” Fosdyck said. “His spare time is all devoted to other people, it seems like.”
When Lavelle graduated from Western Illinois University in 1972, there was a record-high number of physical education majors, like him. He said that “luckily,” he minored in English, and taught in several districts in Iowa and Illinois before settling in Bettendorf. There were years when he coached a sport in every season, year round.
“It’s the kids. One of the things the last few years that I coached is to see them grow and change,” he said. “To see them change so much from their junior year to their senior year when they show up for football. … Seeing that was always a lot of fun and a pleasure. You almost take pride in it, because you think maybe you had something to do with it.”
In his later years as a coach, Lavelle turned to girls track and golf.
“I found out I should have coached golf my entire life,” he said “All you have to know is how to drive a van and know where the golf course is. They pay you for it.”
Lavelle is not paid to be at funerals, but he said “you know who’s going to show up,” and he considers some of his fellow veterans to be like “work friends.”
“We all respect each other and know what we can do, and take a lot of pride in what we do,” he said. They’re especially proud when their firing salute sounds like three clear shots, instead of “like a machine gun.”
“It’s kind of bizarre. I look at these guys who do the funerals today, and we’re running out of them. There’s an age gap,” said Fosdyck, a veteran himself. “I admire anyone that can devote their extra time to other people. Well, for him it’s it’s not even his spare time — it’s his whole life.”
Lavelle doesn’t plan to give up his service any time soon.
“I’m going to try to keep doing it until they do mine,” he said.
