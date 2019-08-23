Michele Allison, of Davenport, is committed to helping children who have experienced trauma and loss in their lives. Nominated as Quad-Citizen…

One finalist a month is chosen from a pool of nominees, and a final winner will be named at the end of the year. Finalists receive $250 from IHMVCU. To nominate, go to www.qctimes.com/contests .

Quad-City Times Publisher Debbie Anselm said, "We, along with IHMVCU, are inspired by good deeds we witness across the region. This is a unique opportunity to thank Quad-Citizens for what they have done and will continue to do."

"When someone decides to help, it’s not because of the notoriety, it’s because that individual truly wants to make a difference," said Brian Laufenberg, IHMVCU president and CEO. "That’s the true spirit of the Quad-Citizen Award – acknowledging the everyday things people do to make the Quad Cities special."

The Quad-Citizen of the Year Award is a partnership between the Quad-City Times and IHMVCU to honor outstanding Quad-City area residents who go above and beyond for their community.

Marlys 'Marty' Brunsvold

Age: I am a young 73.

Residence: Davenport

Hometown: I grew up on a farm near Nashua, Iowa, and graduated from Nashua High School.

Education: Master’s degree in nursing.

Family and their ages: No children. Lots of nieces and nephews.

On running a small volunteer initiative: The challenge for me is time. When I was not feeling well and had little energy, before I found out I had cancer, I was frustrated by my lack of stamina. Sewing of the sleep sacks is done with all donated material.

The rewards are the smiles that I have seen on faces of those that get the sleep sacks -- the "Thank yous," the "God bless yous" and just the joy that is seen.

Favorite moments in volunteering: Just the joy of helping others. Many of the people I have visited throughout the years I have been a parish nurse have family that are out of the area and therefore not able to visit as often as they would like. Seeing the joy on faces when they receive Holy Communion, a blessing with oil, a prayer, and just a visit from a friendly face. Knowing I am doing the work that God has given me that talent to do. Not everyone is comfortable visiting people in nursing homes, hospitals, hospice houses and homes.

Next project: Learning to use the electrolarynx to speak clearly so I can assist with Holy Communion and continue to teach CPR/AED and first aid. My goal is to continue with the sleep sacks and begin work on cutting material to make more regular quilts for abuse centers, the Safer Foundation youth program, the youth at local schools, veterans and others.

Other projects I want to continue with are pet pillow project for animal shelters, volunteer and prepare food for the St. Joe’s meal site in Rock Island and the Safer Foundation youth program, provide milk for Café on Vine, and assist with adult education programs at Grace in aging, healthy eating, sexual abuse/trafficking victims and a huge variety of other topics,

I feel what I do is using the gifts that God has given me. That includes being a registered nurse, a parish nurse and the coordinator of the sleep sacks we sew at Grace Lutheran Church in Davenport.