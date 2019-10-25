The 17-year-old student dances her way through life by ensuring other students are respected, included and supported.
Maddie Vinson, a student at Central DeWitt High School, has been nominated for Quad-Citizen of the Year by her mom, Andrea Vinson, of DeWitt.
“Maddie is most passionate about Special Olympics, dance and fishing,” Andrea Vinson said. “Maddie has been a 'best buddy' for Special Olympics since eighth grade. She is a mentor for many kids in her high school by teaching them the importance of inclusion.”
Last year, Maddie had a special guest dancer, a student with special needs, at her dance recital. “Putting the spotlight on (the other student) instead of herself, is what Maddie is all about,” Andrea Vinson said. Maddie also took the student to the homecoming football game.
“Maddie has encouraged many kids to join the 'best buddies' program,” Maddie’s mom said.
Maddie also is a crusader for students with special needs.
“In the intermediate school, they’ve been having issues with some kids using the ‘R’ word,” she said. She and a friend, along with a special Olympics coach, are going to speak to a classroom about the importance of inclusion and respect. “We’re going to explain how hurtful (that word) can be and how these students with special needs do realize it’s targeted toward them, and it does hurt their feelings,” Maddie Vinson said.
But most of her work comes with special needs students at the high school.
“We do weekly practices for different sports: basketball, bowling and cheer-leading." Maddie said. "I do everything possible through the program. I do all the sports and I even spend time in the classroom with the students to help them as much as possible.”
“It makes me feel good knowing that I’m helping people.”
Megan Jackson, teacher and Central DeWitt Community Schools Special Olympics coach, says the "best buddies" program officially is the Unified Champion Schools through Special Olympics. “We call our Unified members ‘buddies,’” Jackson said.
The program, according to the Special Olympics website, brings together students with and without intellectual disabilities through education, sports and youth leadership. The object is to “provide students with the knowledge, attitudes and skills necessary to create and sustain school communities that promote acceptance and respect.
Maddie, who has been involved with the group since she was a freshman, has been instrumental in starting the group’s leadership committee, which consists of both athletes and buddies, Jackson said. “They work together to plan activities, make decisions about fundraising, and plan service activities (we like to give back since we receive so many donations to keep our team going) along with many other things.”
Maddie has competed alongside athletes in cheerleading, cycling, and bocce ball, and has been a co-coach for the cheerleading team for two years, Jackson said.
“She has helped make costumes, choose songs/cheers, has helped make a cake for the booster club cake auction, and met with administrators to advocate for inclusion of athletes, requesting time in high-school competitions for the Special Olympics athletes to cheer, play three-on-three basketball during halftime of high-school games, and recognize Special Olympics athletes for monthly achievements," Jackson said.
“Maddie goes above and beyond expectations for a buddy,” Jackson said. “She picks up athletes for practices, takes them out to social activities outside of Special Olympics events/activities, sits by them during lunch periods, helps them in classes she may have with them, and volunteers for almost anything that we may need.
Maddie also has been involved in FFA (Future Farmers of America) as a member and officer. She is a founding member of the Three Rivers Bass Masters Fishing Club for middle-school and high-school students in the area. And she studies and teaches dance and is a member of a competitive DeWitt team, Rhythm Avenue. Some of her dance students have special needs, ages 3-10.
Through her many years of volunteering, involvement in many organizations and her teaching and dancing, “Everybody knows her,” Andrea Vinson said. “She’s kind of a little local celebrity."