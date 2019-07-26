You might call Rich Hendricks the "anti-hater."
The minister and activist, a longtime voice for equity and coexistence, co-founded One Human Family Quad-Cities with Rabbi Henry Jay Karp and also founded QC Pride and serves on the board of Quad-City Interfaith.
Hendricks is among several finalists for the Quad-Citizen of the Year Award. The Quad-City Times and IHMVCU created the award to recognize people creating positive change in the Quad-City region.
Hendricks' friend and co-founder of One Human Family nominated him for the honor.
"I believe that at this time, while there are many people of goodwill in our community who vigorously work in the cause of social justice, there is no one as completely committed to this pursuit as is Rev. Hendricks," Karp said.
"He is the personification of the ideal for which we should be striving — to seek justice not only for your own identity group but for all groups targeted by the purveyors of hate and bigotry," Karp said. "He stands up for all people who suffer the abuses of prejudice."
The mission for One Human Family, a non-profit, is to welcome and protect the life, dignity and human rights of all people in all places of the QCA.
Karp and Hendricks share the same values, Hendricks said. "I'm very humbled and honored," Hendricks said.
Hendricks calls his work "some of the most rewarding yet challenging work that anybody could ever do."
Although Hendricks is from Davenport and now lives in Davenport, he hasn't always lived here. He lived in Mississippi for more than 15 years, where he founded a group called St. Andrew's Mission in McComb, Mississippi, that's "still plugging away," he said.
"The church I pastored was across the street from a public-housing project," he said. "It was a challenge for them to determine whether they wanted to be a ministry to the local community or close their days." They chose to minister to the community, he said.
In Chicago, Hendricks practiced nonprofit law until he became credentialed in the Metropolitan Community Church.
In October of 1994, Hendricks answered a call to come help the Metropolitan Community Church perform public "I Do" ceremonies — civil unions blessed by the church in public to call attention to the need for marriage equality.
He has been the pastor at the church since 1995.
Hendricks deals with a lot of diversity, he said. His congregation comes from all different backgrounds, classes and various religious traditions.
"To find ways for people to come together out of love is really an amazing thing," Hendricks said. "When I first came to (the church), I made sure we flew a (gay) pride flag. It was pretty controversial. They felt like the church was being outed."
He said he is blessed to be able to minister in an area where there is such a vibrant interfaith community. "That's the way it should be," he said.
"People think churches should be different. We're still just human beings, and human beings are messy. There's no such thing as a perfect church."