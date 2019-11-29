Quad-Citizen of the Year: Michael Stratford makes life a little sweeter in his west Davenport neighborhood

The haunted-looking young man stands in the candy store when a reporter is asked to pray with three men who speak words of encouragement.

When the reporter joins in, the three men, in gentle, comforting tones, pray for the wellbeing of the younger man, who leaves right after the group says “Amen.”

The Sugar Shack, 1939 W. 4th St, Davenport, is more than a neighborhood candy store. It is a refuge, a sanctuary, a warm place where children are safe from the elements and the world at large.

The soft-spoken Michael Stratford is the center of it all, at least physically. Humble and quick to deflect praise, he says Jesus is at the core of all the good things that happen in the store.

Donna Stickling, of Blue Grass, nominated Stratford as Quad-Citizen of the Year.

“This man’s doing a wonderful service for the community,” she said. “He’s there early in the morning. Children come there to gather before they go to school.”

Without the Sugar Shack, children would either be left home alone or wandering the streets, Stickling said.

He opens about 7:15 a.m. on weekdays so kids can come in and wait for the school to open. Parents, he said, know the store is there for their kids.