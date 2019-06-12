Gwen Ballard Patton, a Rock Island artist, musician and educator, was honored Wednesday as the first finalist for The Quad-Citizen of the Year Award — launching the new recognition program.
The award is a partnership between the Quad-City Times and IHMVCU to honor outstanding Quad-City area residents who go above and beyond for their community.
Patton was nominated for her work in the community, particularly in the arts, by her daughter Rose Patton.
One finalist a month is chosen from a pool of nominees, and a final winner will be named at the end of the year. Finalists receive $250 from IHMVCU.
To nominate someone, visit qctimes.com/contests.