Quad-Citizens of the Year keep healing, helping the Quad-Cities

After her nomination, she has received feedback from other Quad-Citizen interested in the arts, she said.

Maddie Vinson, a student at Central DeWitt High School, was nominated for Quad-Citizen of the Year by her mom, Andrea Vinson, of DeWitt. Maddie has been a "best buddy" for Special Olympics since eighth grade, and she is passionate about inclusion.

She said her teachers and other members of the community have congratulated her on the award.

Michele Allison is proprietor of the horses and program at Juan Diez Rancheros, Davenport, helping children who have experienced trauma and loss. Many parents have reached out to her after her nomination, she said. "I knew the need was there," she said.

The Quad-Citizen of the Year Award is a partnership between the Quad-City Times and IHMVCU to honor outstanding Quad-City area residents who go above and beyond for their community.