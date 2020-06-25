Quad-City actresses bring 'SIX' the musical to a virtual stage Aug. 1

Six Quad-City actresses are partnering with with the Black Box Theatre in Moline for a virtual performance of the new musical, "SIX," on August 1.
The group has banded together to try to bring some relief to the theater community in light of COVID-19 and to "gain momentum for the change our world needs," a news release states.
Through an agreement with the production staff of the Broadway run of "SIX," Chelsea Ward and Victoria House have assembled a cast for the virtual show, which will stream live on Facebook. The event also will feature a virtual donation jar for the Black Box Theatre and Initiatives of Change, USA, a global network that works to build peace and forge partnerships across divides of race, class, religion and politics, and more, according to the release.
"SIX" is a concert performed by the "hit new girl group," Six, whose members have one thing in common: their ex, Henry VIII, the release states. Each queen competes to be the leader of the group by singing a solo to tell her story. Then, whoever had the worst time with Henry will be crowned the winner, the release states.
Like other newer musicals, "SIX" shows history through a "hipper," more contemporary lens and casting aside preconceived notions of what these six women looked like, the release states. The show's actresses saw its message as a positive step forward for theaters to achieve a more diverse attitude toward casting while addressing a variety of issues women face every day, according to the release.
Cast members include Ward, as Catherine of Aragon; House as Anne Boleyn; Alaina Pascarella as Jane Seymour; Amari Harris as Anna of Cleves; Sydney Heller as Katherine Howard; and Stevee Baker as Catherine Parr. The music director is Randy Moore.
“The Black Box Theatre is happy to be able to help during this extraordinary time for this truly unique event," said Lora Adams, Black Box co-founder and artistic director, in the release. "It is our hope that through our participation and our mission of inclusivity will resonate with our audience.”
Organizers hope the project will grow and gain more sponsors and partners as the rehearsal process continues, the release states.
For more information, visit the group's Facebook page, at bit.ly/2Vlr6oG.
