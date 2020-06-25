Quad-City actresses bring 'SIX' the musical to a virtual stage Aug. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six Quad-City actresses are partnering with with the Black Box Theatre in Moline for a virtual performance of the new musical, "SIX," on August 1.

The group has banded together to try to bring some relief to the theater community in light of COVID-19 and to "gain momentum for the change our world needs," a news release states.

Through an agreement with the production staff of the Broadway run of "SIX," Chelsea Ward and Victoria House have assembled a cast for the virtual show, which will stream live on Facebook. The event also will feature a virtual donation jar for the Black Box Theatre and Initiatives of Change, USA, a global network that works to build peace and forge partnerships across divides of race, class, religion and politics, and more, according to the release.

"SIX" is a concert performed by the "hit new girl group," Six, whose members have one thing in common: their ex, Henry VIII, the release states. Each queen competes to be the leader of the group by singing a solo to tell her story. Then, whoever had the worst time with Henry will be crowned the winner, the release states.