Quad-City and surrounding areas trick-or-treat times for 2021
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Saturday, Oct. 31. 

IOWA

Bettendorf: 5-7:30

Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Oct. 30, 6 p.m., starting at Middle Rd. and 23rd St.

Blue Grass: 4-6 p.m.

Blue Grass Park Board Pumpkin Dash: Oct. 23, details visit https://www.facebook.com/bluegrassia.org/

Buffalo: 5-7 p.m.

Clinton: Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Davenport: 4:30-7 p.m.

Davenport Halloween Parade: Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., starting at 3rd and Pershing.

Davenport (Metropolitan Community Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 24, 2:15-4:15 p.m.

Davenport (Grace Family Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 29, 6:30-8 p.m.

Davenport Public Library (Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 27, 5–7 p.m.

DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Donahue: 5-7 p.m.

Durant: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Eldridge: 4-7 p.m.

LeClaire: 6-8 p.m.

LeClaire downtown Witches’ Walk and Costume Parade: Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Long Grove: 5-7 p.m.

Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.

Princeton: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Riverdale: 5-7:30 p.m.

Walcott: 5-7 p.m.

Welton: 5-7 p.m.

West Liberty: 6-7:30 p.m.

ILLINOIS

Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Aledo (United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat): 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Alpha: 6-8 p.m.

Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.

Andover: 2-5 p.m.

Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.

Cambridge: 5-7 p.m.

Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.

Coal Valley: 5-8 p.m.

Coal Valley (Niabi, Boo at the Zoo): Oct. 30-31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Colona: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cordova: 5-7 p.m.

East Moline: 5-8 p.m.

East Moline Fright Night: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m. spooky trick-or-treat car drive beginning at 6th St. and 15th Ave.

East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center trunk-or-treat): 5-8 p.m.

Erie: 5-7 p.m.

Fulton: Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m.

Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.

Galva: 5-7 p.m.

Galva (Galva Ready to Grow Trunk-or-Treat, party, costume contest, activities at City Hall, 311 N.W. 4th Ave.): Oct. 23, 2-4 p.m.

Geneseo: 4-7 p.m.

Geneseo (downtown, Boo-tiful Saturday): Oct. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hampton: 5-8 p.m.

Hillsdale: 5-7 p.m.

Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.

Matherville: 5-7 p.m.

Milan: 4:30-7 p.m.

Moline: 5-8 p.m.

Moline (Spooktacular Trunk or Treat, Greenvalley Sports Complex): Saturday, Oct. 23, 3-5 p.m.

Moline (Faith Lutheran Church Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m.

Moline (Trinity Lutheran Church Trunk-or-Treat, games, food): Oct. 17, 4-6 p.m.

Monmouth: 5:30-8 p.m.

New Boston: 5-7 p.m.

Orion: 5-7 p.m.

Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.

Port Byron (Countryside Christian Church, Indoor Trick-or-Treat, games, food): Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Princeton: 5-8 p.m.

Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.

Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.

Rock Island (Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Fright Night): Thursday, Oct. 28, 5-7 p.m.

Rock Island (Two Rivers Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 24, 2-4 p.m.

Seaton: 5:30-7:30

Sherrard: 5-7 p.m.

Sherrard Fire Station (trunk-or-treat): 5-7 p.m.

Silvis: 5-8 p.m.

Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.

Viola: 5-7

Woodhull: 6-8 p.m.

