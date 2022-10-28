Quad-City and surrounding areas trick-or-treat times for 2022 (

Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Monday, Oct. 31.

ILLINOIS

Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Aledo (trunk-or-treat): 5-7 p.m., 301 N. College Ave., free hot dogs and water.

Aledo (United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat): 5-7 p.m.

Alpha: 6-8 p.m.

Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.

Andover: Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Annawan: 5-7 p.m.

Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.

Cambridge: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Cambridge (Spooktacular Community Event, College Square Park): Oct. 30 2-4 p.m., live music, games, pumpkin and face painting, crafts and more.

Cambridge (Cambridge Methodist Church, trunk-or-treat): Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.

Coal Valley: 5-8 p.m.

Coal Valley (Niabi, Boo at the Zoo): Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. https://www.niabizoo.com/events/boo-at-the-zoo-3/

Colona: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cordova: 5-7 p.m.

East Moline: 5-8 p.m.

East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center trick-or-treat): 5-8 p.m.

East Moline (St. John’s Lutheran Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m., hayrack rides, games.

Erie: 5-7 p.m.

Fulton: 5:30-8 p.m.

Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.

Galva: 5-7 p.m.

Geneseo: 4-7 p.m.

Geneseo (Concordia Lutheran Church, trunk-or-treat): Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-noon.

Geneseo (Scarecrow Row): Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-noon, Geneseo City Park. Create your own scarecrow.

Hampton: 5-8 p.m.

Hillsdale: 5-7 p.m.

Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.

Matherville: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Milan: 5-8 p.m.

Moline: 5-8 p.m.

Moline (Paws in the parking lot & Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 30, noon-3 p.m., 4001 78th Ave., local vendors, food truck and treats for kids. Cutest pet costume contest, 2 p.m.

Moline (Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat, Greenvalley Sports Complex): Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Moline (First Evangelical Free Church, Trunk-or-Treat Fall Fest): Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Moline (Faith Lutheran Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Monmouth: 5:30-8 p.m.

New Boston: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Orion: 5-7 p.m.

Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.

Port Byron (Countryside Christian Church Harvest Festival): Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m., trick-or-treat, games, costume contest, hot dogs and S’mores.

Princeton: 5-8 p.m.

Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.

Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.

Rock Island (Trunk-or-Treat): 5-8 p.m., on 9th St. between 7th and 6th Ave., free candy, treats and music.

Rock Island (DCFS, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m., 500 42nd St.

Seaton: 5:30-7:30

Sherrard: 5-7 p.m.

Sherrard (Fyre Lake): Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.

Silvis: 5-8 p.m.

Silvis (trunk-or-treat): Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Illini Restorative Care, 1455 Hospital Rd.

Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.

Taylor Ridge (Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 39, 4-6 p.m.

Viola: 5-7

Woodhull: 6-8 p.m.

IOWA

Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.

Bettendorf City Hall: Oct. 28, 9-11 a.m. Trick-or-Treat for all costumed children up to age 5.

Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., starting at 23rd St. and Middle Rd.

Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m.

Buffalo: 5-7 p.m.

Clinton: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Davenport: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Davenport Halloween Parade: Oct. 30, 2 p.m., starting at 2nd and Pershing.

Davenport (Grace Family Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 28, 6:30-8 p.m.

Davenport Public Library, Fairmount Street Branch (Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 27, 5–7 p.m.

DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Donahue: 5-7 p.m.

Durant: 5-7:30 p.m.

Eldridge: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

LeClaire: 6-8 p.m.

LeClaire Witches’ Walk and Costume Contest: Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The LeClaire Civic Center. Rain date Oct. 30. https://www.facebook.com/events/1742512589461739/

Long Grove: 5-7:30 p.m.

Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.

Princeton: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.

Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Muscatine (trunk-or-treat): Oct. 30, 6-7:30 p.m., Muscatine Soccer West Complex https://bit.ly/3Ec9XFc

Riverdale: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Walcott: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Welton: 5-7 p.m.

West Liberty: 6-7:30 p.m.