Quad-City and surrounding areas trick-or-treat times for 2022

Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Monday, Oct. 31.

IOWA

 Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.

 Bettendorf City Hall: Oct. 28, 9-11 a.m. Trick-or-Treat for all costumed children up to age 5.

 Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., starting at 23rd St. and Middle Rd.

 Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m.

 Blue Grass Park Board Pumpkin Dash: Oct. 22, details visit https://www.facebook.com/bluegrassia.org/

 Buffalo: 5-7 p.m.

 Clinton: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

 Davenport: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

 Davenport Halloween Parade: Oct. 30, 2 p.m., starting at 2nd and Pershing.

 Davenport (St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 23, 1-3 p.m.

 Davenport (Metropolitan Community Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 23, 3-5 p.m.

 Davenport (Grace Family Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 28, 6:30-8 p.m.

 Davenport Public Library, Fairmount Street Branch (Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 27, 5–7 p.m.

 DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

 Donahue: 5-7 p.m.

 Durant: 5-7:30 p.m.

 Eldridge: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

 LeClaire: 6-8 p.m.

 LeClaire Witches’ Walk and Costume Contest: Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The LeClaire Civic Center. Rain date Oct. 30. https://www.facebook.com/events/1742512589461739/

 Long Grove: 5-7 p.m.

 Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.

 Princeton: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.

 Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

 Muscatine (trunk-or-treat): Oct. 30, 6-7:30 p.m., Muscatine Soccer West Complex https://bit.ly/3Ec9XFc

 Riverdale: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

 Walcott: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

 Welton: 5-7 p.m.

 West Liberty: 6-7:30 p.m.

ILLINOIS

Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Aledo (trunk-or-treat): 5-7 p.m., 301 N. College Ave., free hot dogs and water.

Aledo (United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat): 5-7 p.m.

Alpha: 6-8 p.m.

Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.

Andover: Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Annawan: 5-7 p.m.

Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.

Cambridge: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.

Coal Valley: 5-8 p.m.

Coal Valley (Niabi, Boo at the Zoo): Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. https://www.niabizoo.com/events/boo-at-the-zoo-3/

Colona: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cordova: 5-7 p.m.

East Moline: 5-8 p.m.

East Moline Main Street: Oct. 21, 4:30-7 p.m., costume parade starting at 844 15th Ave., line up by 4:30 p.m., activities, trunk-or-treat.

East Moline (Our Lady of Grace Family Catholic Academy): Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m., Halloween parade.

East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center trick-or-treat): 5-8 p.m.

East Moline (St. John’s Lutheran Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m., hayrack rides, games.

Erie: 5-7 p.m.

Fulton: 5:30-8 p.m.

Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.

Galva: 5-7 p.m.

Geneseo: 4-7 p.m.

Geneseo (Concordia Lutheran Church, trunk-or-treat): Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-noon.

Geneseo (Scarecrow Row): Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-noon, Geneseo City Park. Create your own scarecrow.

Hampton: 5-8 p.m.

Hillsdale: 5-7 p.m.

Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.

Matherville: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Milan: 5-8 p.m.

Moline: 5-8 p.m.

Moline (Paws in the parking lot & Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 30, noon-3 p.m., 4001 78th Ave., local vendors, food truck and treats for kids. Cutest pet costume contest, 2 p.m.

Moline (Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat, Greenvalley Sports Complex): Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Moline (First Evangelical Free Church, Trunk-or-Treat Fall Fest): Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Moline (Faith Lutheran Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

Moline (Trinity Lutheran Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 23, 3-5 p.m., games, food and drinks.

Monmouth: 5:30-8 p.m.

New Boston: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Orion: 5-7 p.m.

Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.

Port Byron (Countryside Christian Church Harvest Festival): Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m., trick-or-treat, games, costume contest, hot dogs and S’mores.

Princeton: 5-8 p.m.

Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.

Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.

Rock Island (Trunk-or-Treat): 5-8 p.m., on 9th St. between 7th and 6th Ave., free candy, treats and music.

 Rock Island (DCFS, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m., 500 42nd St.

Rock Island (Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Fright Night): Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m.

Rock Island (Two Rivers Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 23, 4-5 p.m.

Rock Island (Immanuel Lutheran Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 22, 2-4 p.m.

Seaton: (Annual Harvest Hop): Oct. 22, 5-6 p.m. trunk-or-treat; 6 p.m. bouncy house, food, activities. Hayrack ride at dusk.

Seaton: 5:30-7:30

Sherrard: 5-7 p.m.

Sherrard Fire Station (trunk-or-treat): 5-7 p.m., RSVP by Oct. 24 ANJN05@GMAIL.COM or 309-472-6264. https://www.facebook.com/sherrardfire/

Sherrard (Fyre Lake): Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.

Silvis: 5-8 p.m.

Silvis (trunk-or-treat): Oct. 22, 5 p.m., Silvis Public Library, 806 1st Ave.

Silvis (truck-or-treat): Oct. 25, 5:30-7 p.m., Genesis Larson Center, 855 Illinois Drive.

Silvis (trunk-or-treat): Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Illini Restorative Care, 1455 Hospital Rd.

Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.

Sterling (trunk-or-treat): Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m., Sterling Police Dept., 212 3rd Ave., South parking lot.

Viola: 5-7

Woodhull: 6-8 p.m.

