Quad-City and surrounding areas trick-or-treat times for 2022

Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Monday, Oct. 31.
IOWA
Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.
Bettendorf City Hall: Oct. 28, 9-11 a.m. Trick-or-Treat for all costumed children up to age 5.
Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., starting at 23rd St. and Middle Rd.
Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m.
Blue Grass Park Board Pumpkin Dash: Oct. 22, details visit https://www.facebook.com/bluegrassia.org/
Buffalo: 5-7 p.m.
Clinton: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
Davenport: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Davenport Halloween Parade: Oct. 30, 2 p.m., starting at 2nd and Pershing.
Davenport (St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 23, 1-3 p.m.
Davenport (Metropolitan Community Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 23, 3-5 p.m.
Davenport (Grace Family Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 28, 6:30-8 p.m.
Davenport Public Library, Fairmount Street Branch (Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 27, 5–7 p.m.
DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Donahue: 5-7 p.m.
Durant: 5-7:30 p.m.
Eldridge: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
LeClaire: 6-8 p.m.
LeClaire Witches’ Walk and Costume Contest: Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The LeClaire Civic Center. Rain date Oct. 30. https://www.facebook.com/events/1742512589461739/
Long Grove: 5-7 p.m.
Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.
Princeton: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.
Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Muscatine (trunk-or-treat): Oct. 30, 6-7:30 p.m., Muscatine Soccer West Complex https://bit.ly/3Ec9XFc
Riverdale: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Walcott: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Welton: 5-7 p.m.
West Liberty: 6-7:30 p.m.
ILLINOIS
Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aledo (trunk-or-treat): 5-7 p.m., 301 N. College Ave., free hot dogs and water.
Aledo (United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat): 5-7 p.m.
Alpha: 6-8 p.m.
Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.
Andover: Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.
Annawan: 5-7 p.m.
Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.
Cambridge: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.
Coal Valley: 5-8 p.m.
Coal Valley (Niabi, Boo at the Zoo): Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. https://www.niabizoo.com/events/boo-at-the-zoo-3/
Colona: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cordova: 5-7 p.m.
East Moline: 5-8 p.m.
East Moline Main Street: Oct. 21, 4:30-7 p.m., costume parade starting at 844 15th Ave., line up by 4:30 p.m., activities, trunk-or-treat.
East Moline (Our Lady of Grace Family Catholic Academy): Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m., Halloween parade.
East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center trick-or-treat): 5-8 p.m.
East Moline (St. John’s Lutheran Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m., hayrack rides, games.
Erie: 5-7 p.m.
Fulton: 5:30-8 p.m.
Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.
Galva: 5-7 p.m.
Geneseo: 4-7 p.m.
Geneseo (Concordia Lutheran Church, trunk-or-treat): Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-noon.
Geneseo (Scarecrow Row): Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-noon, Geneseo City Park. Create your own scarecrow.
Hampton: 5-8 p.m.
Hillsdale: 5-7 p.m.
Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.
Matherville: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Milan: 5-8 p.m.
Moline: 5-8 p.m.
Moline (Paws in the parking lot & Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 30, noon-3 p.m., 4001 78th Ave., local vendors, food truck and treats for kids. Cutest pet costume contest, 2 p.m.
Moline (Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat, Greenvalley Sports Complex): Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.
Moline (First Evangelical Free Church, Trunk-or-Treat Fall Fest): Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Moline (Faith Lutheran Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.
Moline (Trinity Lutheran Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 23, 3-5 p.m., games, food and drinks.
Monmouth: 5:30-8 p.m.
New Boston: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Orion: 5-7 p.m.
Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.
Port Byron (Countryside Christian Church Harvest Festival): Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m., trick-or-treat, games, costume contest, hot dogs and S’mores.
Princeton: 5-8 p.m.
Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.
Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.
Rock Island (Trunk-or-Treat): 5-8 p.m., on 9th St. between 7th and 6th Ave., free candy, treats and music.
Rock Island (DCFS, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m., 500 42nd St.
Rock Island (Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Fright Night): Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m.
Rock Island (Two Rivers Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 23, 4-5 p.m.
Rock Island (Immanuel Lutheran Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 22, 2-4 p.m.
Seaton: (Annual Harvest Hop): Oct. 22, 5-6 p.m. trunk-or-treat; 6 p.m. bouncy house, food, activities. Hayrack ride at dusk.
Seaton: 5:30-7:30
Sherrard: 5-7 p.m.
Sherrard Fire Station (trunk-or-treat): 5-7 p.m., RSVP by Oct. 24 ANJN05@GMAIL.COM or 309-472-6264. https://www.facebook.com/sherrardfire/
Sherrard (Fyre Lake): Oct. 29, 4-7 p.m.
Silvis: 5-8 p.m.
Silvis (trunk-or-treat): Oct. 22, 5 p.m., Silvis Public Library, 806 1st Ave.
Silvis (truck-or-treat): Oct. 25, 5:30-7 p.m., Genesis Larson Center, 855 Illinois Drive.
Silvis (trunk-or-treat): Oct. 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Illini Restorative Care, 1455 Hospital Rd.
Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.
Sterling (trunk-or-treat): Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m., Sterling Police Dept., 212 3rd Ave., South parking lot.
Viola: 5-7
Woodhull: 6-8 p.m.