Quad City Animal Welfare Center asks people to "Be Like Betty"

In a nod to the late Betty White, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center is partnering with the local Card My Yard franchise to encourage residents to "Be Like Betty."
White, who died Dec. 31 at the age of 99, was well known for her animal rights activism.
Card My Yard will donate $10 to the QC Animal Welfare Center for every order of a "Be Like Betty" yard display.
Originally, the Card My Yard franchises had planned to celebrate White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17 by setting up "Happy 100th Birthday Betty White" signs in 100 locations across the country. After White's death, the yard greeting service decided to honor her life by implementing the "Betty White Challenge."
When Card My Yard founders and Texas residents Amy Arnold and Jessica Stanley became aware of the “Betty White challenge,” which encourages her fans to donate to an animal shelter in her honor, they reached out to their 100 franchise owners and encouraged them to partner with local animal shelters.
The franchise owner will donate $10 to the shelter for every order between Jan. 15-17.
Card My Yard has also set up a tribute to White in front of the shelter, 612 1st St., Milan.