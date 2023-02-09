The Quad City Animal Welfare Center has announced the start of online scheduling to help make the process of spaying or neutering more convenient.

The center offers low-cost spay and neuter procedures on dogs, puppies, cats and kittens by appointment only. Spay and neuter surgeries are performed, under general anesthesia, by a veterinarian.

These surgeries prevent unwanted litters, help protect against serious health issues and may reduce many of the behavioral problems associated with the mating instinct.

The process of scheduling a surgery online is easy, simply visit https://qcawc.org/vet-clinic/spay-neuter-program.

The spay, neuter and wellness clinic is located at 612 1st St. W in Milan.