The Quad City Animal Welfare Center, QCAWC, will auction a 2004 Harley-Davidson Impact Blue FXDL Low Rider Motorcycle on ebay. The auction ends at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1.

The motorcycle was donated through the QCAWC Cars 4 Critters Program. McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson is partnering with QCAWC to display the motorcycle through July 1. The store is located at 5320 Corporate Park Drive in Davenport.

For more information on the QCAWC Cars 4 Critters program or details about the motorcycle, visit qcawc.org/donate/cars-4-critters.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit QCAWC.