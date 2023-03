The Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan., will hold an, "It's Your Lucky Day," adoption special this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, all adult animals will have reduced adoption fees of just $13. Change your luck, and an animal's too, by adopting a new furry family member.

Animals available for adoption can be found by visiting the QCAWC website at https://qcawc.org/adopt.