Quad-City area braces for bone-chilling cold

The approaching Arctic cold blast will bring parts of the Quad-City area to a temporary standstill Wednesday.
Most schools will not be in session, and many businesses will be closed in anticipation of the bone-chilling cold — with highs below zero — that could prove life-threatening to those who venture out for too long.
On Tuesday, a few hardy souls, most bundled up beyond recognition, walked the “halls” of shoveled paths.
A wind chill warning is in effect until noon Thursday, said Dave Cousins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Davenport.
The high Wednesday will be about 14 below zero, Cousins said. The wind chill will be 45 to 50 below in the morning, he said. Winds throughout the day will be 10-20 mph.
The low will be 27 below zero.
The first above-zero temperature will be Thursday afternoon, with the high about 4 above zero. Even after the wind-chill warning expires, wind chills will be in the teens below zero.
By Friday, the cold spell will break, and the high will be about 21.
No flood advisories have been issued, he said. Whether flooding occurs depends on how quickly the snow melts, whether the Quad-City area receives rain and whether there is on the rivers. “Many areas and waterway will be freezing over, and that will limit some ice jam potential,” he said.
All-time record lows for January in Moline were 27 below on Jan. 16, 2009; Jan. 2, 1979; and Jan. 5, 1884, he said.
The all-time record low is 28 below set Feb. 3, 1996, he said.
If you need winter clothing
Winter coats, hats, gloves, and boots are available families in need at The Salvation Army Corps Centers, 3400 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, 563-391-5325 or Heritage Temple Corps, 2200 5th Ave., in Moline, 309-764-6996. Articles are available for children toddler ages to early teens.
For your home
According to Alliant Energy, renters and homeowners can take several steps to stay warm:
- Sign up for budget billing: When you sign up for budget billing, you’ll pay a fixed bill every month based on your prior average energy costs. “True-ups" to your actual energy use happen every six months.
- Open the shades and dial the temperature back. Let the sunshine in during the day by opening shades, blinds and drapes. Close them at night to help retain heat.
- Turn fans off. Kitchen and bath-ventilating fans can blow out a house-full of heated air if left on. Turn them off after they’ve done their job.
- Whether you heat with natural gas, electricity or another fuel, colder temperatures mean your heating equipment must work harder to keep your home warm. Your energy use goes up the larger the gap is between the outside temperature and your desired in-home temperature.
- Humidifiers, ovens and dryers use a lot of energy. Monitor and limit their use to keep your bill down.
- Seal windows and doors. Heat escapes and cool air enters through leaks in doors and windows. Consider weather stripping or caulking to close the leaks. Talk to a contractor if you need help.
- Get a furnace tune-up. Keep your furnace clean, lubricated and properly adjusted to reduce energy use.
- Keep the fireplace shut. Traditional fireplaces are energy losers because they pull heated air out of the house and release it up the chimney. When not in use, keep the damper closed. Make sure there are no smoldering embers before closing the damper.
- Turn fans off. Kitchen and bath ventilating fans can blow out a house-full of heated air if left on.
- Change your furnace filter.
- Clear space around your air vents. Move any furniture that may be blocking vents so air can circulate more efficiently.
Chris Bornhoeft, of Bornhoeft Heating & Air Conditioning, said it’s a good idea to leave thermostats at one setting. "Don't let it set back," he said. "Keep it at one constant temperature” during the cold snap.
On recent calls, he has replaced furnaces, he said. In extreme weather, older furnaces reveal their problems, he said.
He added it’s a good idea to ensure snow does not cover exhaust pipes on the outside.
Clear away snow from hydrants
Mike Hartman, assistant chief and fire marshal for Muscatine Fire Department, said homeowners and businesses should remember to clear snow away from fire hydrants.
“In this kind of weather, hydrants are a big deal for us,” he said.
This year, people have forgotten to clear hydrants, he said.
“We do carry shovels on the fire trucks, and we’re ready to do what it takes to get to that hydrant,” he said. According to the first code, a hydrant should have three feet of clearance — that’s about the space a firefighter in full gear needs to open a hydrant.
He added that fire crews address a lot of fires caused by space heaters this time of year. “If you do use a space heater, plug it directly into the wall," he said. Historically, during the winter, “We see an uptick in heat-producing devices.”
Additionally, carbon monoxide can be an issue during the winter.
The gas is colorless, tasteless and odorless, and can be dangerous. More than 400 Americans die from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The gas often goes undetected and strikes victims in their sleep. It is produced by burning fuel in cars or trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, portable generators or furnaces. When the gas builds up in enclosed spaces, people or animals who breathe it can be poisoned.
City services and businesses
If you plan to visit a business Wednesday, it’s a good idea to call before you take off. Many businesses will be closed all day Wednesday or will have limited hours.
Also, some municipal service schedules have changed temporarily. In Davenport, solid waste will not be collected on Wednesday. Collection will be one day late the remainder of the week.
Bettendorf has cancelled collection services for Wednesday. Collection services will be moved one day later in the week to include Saturday.
Davenport Public Library plans to remain open regular hours Wednesday at all three locations, where anyone who needs a place to get in from the cold is welcome.
Toddler Storytime at Fairmount and Night Owl Storytime at Eastern have been canceled.
For more information, go to www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at (563) 326-7832.