Quad-City area children can receive a letter from Santa

The city of Moline's Parks and Recreation department will hold a new, Letters to Santa, program this year.
A special mailbox has been placed outside of the Moline Public Works building at 3635 4th Ave.
Letters addressed to Santa with a return address can be placed in the mailbox for Santa to read and respond to each letter. The program is open to everyone in the Quad-City area.
Letters can be dropped off through Nov. 30, and Santa's responses will be mailed out starting Dec. 5.
For more information, visit http://www.moline.il.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2429.