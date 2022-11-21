 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quad-City area children can receive a letter from Santa

The city of Moline's Parks and Recreation department will hold a new, Letters to Santa, program this year.

A special mailbox has been placed outside of the Moline Public Works building at 3635 4th Ave.

Letters addressed to Santa with a return address can be placed in the mailbox for Santa to read and respond to each letter. The program is open to everyone in the Quad-City area.

Letters can be dropped off through Nov. 30, and Santa's responses will be mailed out starting Dec. 5.

For more information, visit http://www.moline.il.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2429.

