With the National Weather Service calling for up to eight inches between Friday night and early Saturday evening, some Quad-City communities are calling for snow emergencies.
Here is a list of Quad-City area cities calling for a snow emergency. We will update this list as needed.
Davenport: starting 10 p.m. on Friday, and ending at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Parking on posted snow routes is prohibited; as an alternative, the Davenport Police Department posted on Facebook that residents and visitors are encouraged to park in any one of the city’s three parking ramps for free, through 7 a.m. on Sunday.
Eldridge: beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, and ending at 10 p.m. on Saturday. According to a release from city officials, parking on all city streets during this time is “prohibited.” Property owners are responsible to clear the sidewalks on their property, and ice or snow left for 36 hours will be removed by the City at the owner’s expense.
Rock Island: effective at 11 p.m. on Friday, but the Police Department has not declared an ending time. Vehicles that park on marked snow routes may receive a $35 parking ticket.
Village of Carbon Cliff: beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. According to an alert from the city, Vehicles parked on snow routes -- all streets and roadways with the village -- will be ticketed or towed.
According to the National Weather Service, the snow will be overspreading areas south of Interstate 80 Friday night, and will continue northward to the Highway 30 corridor by early Saturday morning. The snow will continue throughout the day Saturday.
It is expected that roadways will be slick and snow-covered, and that the bursts of snow will reduce visibility.