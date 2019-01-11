The National Weather Service extended a winter storm warning into the Quad-Cities area until late Saturday, with 4-6 inches of snow expected by the end of the storm, and 5-9 inches forecast south of Interstate 80.
Snow-covered roads and slippery surfaces made for hazardous driving all day.
Two semi-trucks crashed on Interstate 280 westbound, near Milan, around 8:15 a.m. Saturday. Traffic was delayed for about a half hour, but no injuries or hazardous spills were reported, according to Illinois State Police.
A semi-truck rolled over into the median on I-80 eastbound in Colona, Ill., around 9:45 a.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported, but there was a fuel leak. Clean-up led to traffic delays, police said.
The left lane of I-80 eastbound near the I-74 and Middle Road exits were blocked around 5 p.m. because of a crash, according to 511ia.org, the state's traffic website.
Some Quad-City communities called for snow emergencies. Those still in place include:
Rock Island: began 11 p.m. on Friday, but the Police Department has not declared an ending time. Vehicles parked on marked snow routes may receive a $35 parking ticket.
Village of Carbon Cliff: beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. According to an alert from the city, Vehicles parked on snow routes -- all streets and roadways with the village -- will be ticketed or towed.