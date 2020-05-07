Quad-City area Girl Scouts have earned a trip to Disney World for selling 2,500 or more boxes of cookies, a task made more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earning the top prize were:
- Peyton Campbell, first grade, Moline
- Gabrielle Uy, first grade, Davenport
- Haylee Larimer, second grade, Galesburg, Ill.
- Julian Henry, second grade, Galesburg
- Marineah Pedder, third grade, Rock Island
- Callie Ann Caulkins, fourth grade, Galesburg
- Hope Olson, fourth grade, Grand Mound, Iowa
- Olivia Godwin, fourth grade, East Moline
- Madalyn Campbell, fourth grade, Moline
- Lily Lanning, sixth grade, Moline
Every purchase of Girl Scout cookies creates experiences such as summer camp and STEM programs for girls in the community.
“Our girls have really stepped up as leaders throughout this crisis,” says Diane Nelson, CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. “Girl Scouts overcame barriers to still achieve their cookie goals and found ways to support their community through the entrepreneurship program. From taking cookie orders for nursing homes to donating excess inventory to hospitals., I know that this was a great lesson for Girl Scouts, and as our future leaders in business, I think our world is in great hands with this next generation.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.