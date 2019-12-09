Quad-City area organizations earn Employer Innovation Fund grants

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced 22 recipients of the Employer Innovation Fund, a matching grant to help employers provide post-secondary training and education opportunities for their employees.
The second round of Employer Innovation Fund Grants will distribute $568,000 to employers and employer consortia across the state. A third-round application period with $244,200 in remaining funds will close Dec. 17.
You have free articles remaining.
The grant will create more opportunities for working Iowans to earn non-credit and for-credit post-secondary credentials leading to high-demand jobs in the state. Employers, community leaders and others can apply by submitting a proposal for implementing a creative solution to their local workforce needs.
Recipients include:
- Redstone Content Solutions LLC, Davenport: Funding will support opportunities for two interns to work in software development resulting in IT experience and Java certification. Award total: $21,000
- Family Resources, Davenport: Family Resources will implement a Family Resources Behavior Disorder Counselor Internship program for 18 interns over two years to obtain experience and education needed in the difficult-to-recruit field of human services. Participants will earn college credit. Award total: $20,681
- United Way of Muscatine, Muscatine: This program is a partnership of numerous local employers, educators, and community organizations. The ultimate goal is to reduce barriers faced by low-income families and enable parents to achieve non-credit post-secondary credentials in high-demand occupations. The curriculum is geared specifically toward adult learners and is an accelerated track to reduce the potential life barriers that can get in the way of completion. The training is available for welding, CNC, and CAN credentials. Award total: $26,715
- Vera French, Davenport: Funding will help lower the financial barriers working adults face in pursuing education in the community mental-health field. Funding will support current employees at Vera French Community Mental Health Center while they "up-skill" and pursue careers in a high-demand area. Award total: $20,000
- Scott County Family YMCA/John Deere Foundation, Davenport: The program provides at-risk teens and young adults with services to help address the multiple barriers they face getting on a sustainable path of education and employment. The program provides mentoring, job training, and resume building coaching among other "employability" skills. The program serves the homeless, teenage parents, juveniles with a criminal record and others facing multiple barriers. Award: $16,667
Applications must be submitted through IowaGrants.gov. For more information about the Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund, go to www.FutureReadyIowa.gov/innovation