Quad-City area police scanners to go 'dark'

Shari Telman wasn't always an ardent supporter of local police.

After a decade of listening to calls on her police scanner, though, her regard for police has changed.

"I've heard cops doing their best, trying to help people," said Telman, who founded the "Davenport and QC Area Scanner Traffic Discussion" group on Facebook. "We have been able to hear what is going on in real time and hear the urgency in the voices of officers at a scene.

"You listen to the scanner, and it really humanizes police and first-responders."

Telman's Facebook group has almost 8,000 followers, but after Tuesday, it may be obsolete. Law enforcement agencies from all over the Quad-Cities are switching to a radio-system option that will create a digital encryption of police activity, making the signals inaccessible to the public.

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said the decision to move all police radio traffic to encrypted channels was " ... made collectively — by all the agencies."

The recent move to the P25 system left local police with the option of fully darkening their radio channels the way certain channels, such as the one used by the Scott County Sheriff's Department's Special Operations unit, already are encrypted, said Chief Deputy Shawn Roth.

A worrisome experience two years ago gave police at least one reason to take the action, police said.

"I have been briefed on the issue of encryption, and during the riots (in Davenport on May 31 and June 1 of 2020), people were noting our movements on social media," said Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said. "Officers' movements were being tracked live and posted on Facebook Live.

"People kept close tabs on us, creating a safety hazards for officers."

Telman sees pros and cons to the move.

"Keeping officers safe has to be an issue," she said. "And there can be problems with immediate access, like sending family members to scenes."

Telman pointed out access to the police channels also can prevent the spread of gossip and unfounded accusations against individuals or the police.

"I guess I'm more worried about the fact that so many of us overreact to situations, perceptions and grape-vine gossip," she said. "… if there aren't groups of people who are able to respond to those who overreact in a factual manner — with immediately available sources, such as live and archived scanner traffic — it seems like it could cause more large-scale issues."

In some communities, police and the media have reached agreements that permit news-gathering groups limited access to otherwise-encrypted communications in the interest of public access.

Certain channels, including fire and medical services, are not always included in digital encryption. The precise impact of the local changes are not yet known.