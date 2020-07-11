Quad-City area storms leave wind damage, leave thousands without power

A heavy storm system with high winds left damage in and around the Quad-City area late Saturday, with thousands of Quad-Citians experiencing power outages Saturday night.
“It was a pretty active day,” said Peter Speck, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The first round of storms moved through the area 8-11 a.m. Saturday, mostly having an impact to the west, from Independence, Iowa, down through Tipton and just east of Cedar Rapids.
Then the storms collapsed just north of the Muscatine area, Speck said. The system contained some ping-pong-ball-sized hail, and a 65-mph wind gust did some tree damage around Anamosa through Tipton.
Storms dissipated about 11 a.m.
“Then the sun was able to come out and really destabilize the atmosphere, which led to the next round of thunderstorms,” Speck said. Baseball-sized hail was reported in Linn County, and there were reports of golf-ball-sized hail in Iowa City.
Storms merged near the Cedar Rapids metro and, turned into a squall line that left a lot of line damage toward Hiawatha and Marion, Iowa.
Storms hit the Quad-City metro area from about 7-7:15 p.m.
There was damage in downtown Tipton, with damage through northeast Muscatine County. Maysville, Dixon, and Eldridge. Winds were 80-90 mph. A wind gust of 81 mph was measured at the Quad-City International Airport, Speck said.
“We’ve been getting damage reports, with lots of trees down, especially on the Illinois side of the river, toward Coal Valley and Geneseo,” he said.
The high temperature Saturday reached 92 in the Quad-Cities.
Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the lower 80s and mostly sunny skies.
Meanwhile, a MidAmerican Energy spokesperson said crews were dispatched to get about 30,000 Quad-Citians - mostly in Illinois - back online after high winds caused power outages.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.