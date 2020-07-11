Quad-City area storms leave wind damage, leave thousands without power

A heavy storm system with high winds left damage in and around the Quad-City area late Saturday, with thousands of Quad-Citians experiencing power outages Saturday night.

“It was a pretty active day,” said Peter Speck, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The first round of storms moved through the area 8-11 a.m. Saturday, mostly having an impact to the west, from Independence, Iowa, down through Tipton and just east of Cedar Rapids.

Then the storms collapsed just north of the Muscatine area, Speck said. The system contained some ping-pong-ball-sized hail, and a 65-mph wind gust did some tree damage around Anamosa through Tipton.

Storms dissipated about 11 a.m.

“Then the sun was able to come out and really destabilize the atmosphere, which led to the next round of thunderstorms,” Speck said. Baseball-sized hail was reported in Linn County, and there were reports of golf-ball-sized hail in Iowa City.

Storms merged near the Cedar Rapids metro and, turned into a squall line that left a lot of line damage toward Hiawatha and Marion, Iowa.

Storms hit the Quad-City metro area from about 7-7:15 p.m.