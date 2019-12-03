Quad-City area teacher says art helped her bounce back from cancer

Her comedy career started with improv performances with The Blacklist six years ago at The Speakeasy in Rock Island. She did stand-up for about three years, but improv was her first love. “That working-as-a-team mentality — you succeed as a team; you fail as a team. ... You don't have that when you're by yourself.”

“It really taught me not to be afraid of pushing the boundaries,” she said of improv. Show Us Your Pokeballs is much more family-friendly, and Gillette said that's a good challenge. “You can't just go for the lowest-hanging fruit,” she said.

Gillette didn't have chemotherapy, but after seven weeks of radiation, she found out she was cancer-free the day after last Christmas.

“Honestly, that is the best Christmas present. Nothing's going to top that,” she said. “We made a celebratory afternoon out of it. We went and got lunch. We went shopping. We just had a whole day. I absolutely threw an 'I beat cancer' party. My parents came in; my brother and his girlfriend gathered a bunch of friends; and we all just went out and had a great night on the town."

She saw a therapist briefly, but “it was my projects and my creative endeavors that pulled everything through for me,” she said. Her fellow performers and teachers were strong sources of support, she added.