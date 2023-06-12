Visit Quad Cities and area museums will observe the 2023 Quad Cities Museum Week through June 18 with discounts, exhibits and special programs.
Visitors can celebrate science, inventions, art and history while exploring the amazing museums of the bi-state region.
New this year, each participating venue will have passes on hand to participate in a random drawing. Visitors can pick one up and get it stamped at up to three museums during the week and then drop the pass in the box provided at each museum. There will be a random drawing for three gift baskets filled with fun prizes.
For a complete listing of QC Museum Week specials, visit
https://qcmuseumweek.com/specials.
Visit Quad Cities also offers a free QC Family Pass that is good throughout the year for many attractions in the Quad Cities. Visitors can enjoy special discounts right from a mobile device.
Photos: Students from Eugene Fields School put on Wax Museum
Avery Stewart waits to talk about volleyball on Friday at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island. Each year sixth-graders at Eugene Field put on a wax museum where they give oral presentations on inventors.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Gracey Carton talks about the Wright Brothers and the first airplane on Friday at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island. Each year sixth graders at Eugene Field put on a wax museum where they give oral presentations on inventors.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Rangel Magallon waits to give his presentation on acrylic paint, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island. Each year sixth-graders at Eugene Field put on a wax museum where they give oral presentations on inventors.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Danelle Cameron gives a presentation on Dunkin Donuts, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island. Each year sixth-graders at Eugene Field put on a wax museum where they give oral presentations on inventors.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jack Sarmona-Castillo gives a presentation on Osamu Tezuka the inventor of Manga, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island. Each year sixth-graders at Eugene Field put on a wax museum where they give oral presentations on inventors.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Addyson Garcia waits to give a presentation on Dubble Bubble on Friday at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Olivia Stephens gives a presentation on the hot air balloon on Friday at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island. Each year sixth-graders at Eugene Field put on a "wax museum" where they give oral presentations on inventors.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jaxson Willis gives a presentation as Henry Ford and the Ford Model-T, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island. Each year sixth-graders at Eugene Field put on a wax museum where they give oral presentations on inventors.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Eugene Field sixth grader Lillian Hanna talks about the inventor of hair dye on Friday.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Marineah Pedder waits to give her presentation on the pencil, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island. Each year sixth-graders at Eugene Field put on a wax museum where they give oral presentations on inventors.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Freja Wenker fives a presentation on vulcanized rubber, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island. Each year sixth-graders at Eugene Field put on a wax museum where they give oral presentations on inventors.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Evangelina Kendall talks about the inventor of the color TV, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Eugene Field Elementary School in Rock Island. Each year sixth-graders at Eugene Field put on a wax museum where they give oral presentations on inventors.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.