Quad-City area trick-or-treat times for 2020

Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Saturday, Oct. 31.
IOWA
- Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.
- Bettendorf: (TBK Bank Sports Complex, Trunk or Treat): 2-4 p.m.
- Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m.
- Buffalo: 5-7 p.m.
- Camanche: 6-8 p.m.
- Clinton: 6-8 p.m.
- Davenport: 4:30-7 p.m.
- Davenport (Metropolitan Community Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 25, 1:30-3 p.m.
- DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Durant: 5-7 p.m.
- Eldridge: 5-7 p.m.
- LeClaire: 6-8 p.m.
- Long Grove: 6-8 p.m.
- Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.
- McCausland: 4-6 p.m.
- Park View: 6-8 p.m.
- Princeton: 5-7 p.m.
- Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Walcott: 4:30-7 p.m.
- Wilton: 5:30-7 p.m.
- West Liberty: 6-8 p.m.
ILLINOIS
- Albany: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Aledo (United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat): Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
- Alpha: 6-8 p.m.
- Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.
- Andover: 5-7 p.m.
- Annawan: 5-7 p.m.
- Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.
- Cambridge: 5-7 p.m.
- Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.
- Coal Valley: 5-8 p.m.
- Colona: 5-7 p.m.
- Cordova: 5-7 p.m.
- East Moline: 5-8 p.m.
- East Moline (The Rustbelt, 545 12th Ave., hosted by Jennie's Boxcar, Trunk or Treat): Oct. 25, 4-6 p.m.
- East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center trick-or-treat drive-through): 1-4 p.m.
- East Moline (St. John's Lutheran Church, Trunk or Treat): Oct. 25, 5-6:30 p.m.
- Erie: 5-7 p.m.
- Fulton: 6-8 p.m.
- Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.
- Galva: 5-7 p.m.
- Geneseo: 4-7 p.m.
- Geneseo (downtown, city park): 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Hampton: 5-8 p.m.
- Hillsdale: 5-7:30 p.m.
- Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.
- Matherville: 5-7 p.m.
- Milan: 5-8 p.m.
- Moline: 5-8 p.m.
- Moline (Not-so-Normal Spooktacular Trick or Treat, Stephens Park): Oct. 29, 3-7:30 p.m., $6 per child, Moline residents only. Must register for time slots, 309-524-2424.
- Moline (Faith Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat, games, vendors, food): Oct. 24, 3-5 p.m.
- Monmouth: 5:30-8 p.m.
- New Boston: 5-7 p.m.
- Orion: 5-7 p.m.
- Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.
- Princeton: 5-7 p.m.
- Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.
- Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.
- Rock Island (Drive-Through Fright Night, Sunset Park): Oct. 22, 5-7 p.m.
- Seaton: 5-7 p.m.
- Sherrard: 5-7 p.m.
- Silvis: 5-8 p.m.
- Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.
- Viola: 5-7 p.m.
- Woodhull: 6-8 p.m.
