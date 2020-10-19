 Skip to main content
Quad-City area trick-or-treat times for 2020
Quad-City area trick-or-treat times for 2020

110119-mda-nws-halloweensnow-028a.JPG

Jake Layer, 7, jumps off the stair during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/

Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Saturday, Oct. 31. 

IOWA

  • Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Bettendorf: (TBK Bank Sports Complex, Trunk or Treat): 2-4 p.m.
  • Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m.
  • Buffalo: 5-7 p.m.
  • Camanche: 6-8 p.m.
  • Clinton: 6-8 p.m.
  • Davenport: 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Davenport (Metropolitan Community Church, Trunk-or-Treat): Oct. 25, 1:30-3 p.m.
  • DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Durant: 5-7 p.m.
  • Eldridge: 5-7 p.m.
  • LeClaire: 6-8 p.m.
  • Long Grove: 6-8 p.m.
  • Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.
  • McCausland: 4-6 p.m.
  • Park View: 6-8 p.m. 
  • Princeton: 5-7 p.m.
  • Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Walcott: 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Wilton: 5:30-7 p.m.
  • West Liberty: 6-8 p.m.

ILLINOIS

  • Albany: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Aledo (United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat): Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
  • Alpha: 6-8 p.m.
  • Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.
  • Andover: 5-7 p.m.
  • Annawan: 5-7 p.m.
  • Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.
  • Cambridge: 5-7 p.m.
  • Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.
  • Coal Valley: 5-8 p.m.
  • Colona: 5-7 p.m.
  • Cordova: 5-7 p.m.
  • East Moline: 5-8 p.m.
  • East Moline (The Rustbelt, 545 12th Ave., hosted by Jennie's Boxcar, Trunk or Treat): Oct. 25, 4-6 p.m.
  • East Moline (Hope Creek Care Center trick-or-treat drive-through): 1-4 p.m.
  • East Moline (St. John's Lutheran Church, Trunk or Treat): Oct. 25, 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Erie: 5-7 p.m.
  • Fulton: 6-8 p.m.
  • Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.
  • Galva: 5-7 p.m.
  • Geneseo: 4-7 p.m.
  • Geneseo (downtown, city park): 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Hampton: 5-8 p.m.
  • Hillsdale: 5-7:30 p.m.
  • Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.
  • Matherville: 5-7 p.m.
  • Milan: 5-8 p.m.
  • Moline: 5-8 p.m.
  • Moline (Not-so-Normal Spooktacular Trick or Treat, Stephens Park): Oct. 29, 3-7:30 p.m., $6 per child, Moline residents only. Must register for time slots, 309-524-2424. 
  • Moline (Faith Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat, games, vendors, food): Oct. 24, 3-5 p.m.
  • Monmouth: 5:30-8 p.m.
  • New Boston: 5-7 p.m.
  • Orion: 5-7 p.m.
  • Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.
  • Princeton: 5-7 p.m.
  • Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.
  • Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.
  • Rock Island (Drive-Through Fright Night, Sunset Park): Oct. 22, 5-7 p.m. 
  • Seaton: 5-7 p.m.
  • Sherrard: 5-7 p.m.
  • Silvis: 5-8 p.m.
  • Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m. 
  • Viola: 5-7 p.m.
  • Woodhull: 6-8 p.m.

 

