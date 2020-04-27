Quad-City artists receive grants to help offset COVID-19 impact

Many students who take classes at Beréskin do so on a scholarship, she said. “We owe it to these children to make it happen.”

In West Liberty, the Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, based at Owl Glass Puppetry Center, was awarded an organizational grant of $2,500.

“I’m really grateful,” said Monica Leo, founder, head puppeteer and managing director of Eulenspiegel.

Like others are experiencing, Leo said everything that was planned between mid-March through July has been canceled. While the theater receives some grant support, she said, the majority of its income is through its shows.

Leo said the theater will use the funds to keep everyone working and to figure out how to move as much as they can online. It put on its first livestream performance this week, she said, “and in order to make it look really good, (we) hired a couple of local techies,” she said.

While the theater could broadcast via a webcam, she said, performances look much better when at least two cameras are shooting it.

“(We’re) figuring out how to adapt to current circumstances (so we can) keep on working.”