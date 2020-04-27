Quad-City artists receive grants to help offset COVID-19 impact

Five Scott County artists and one Muscatine County puppet theater were among more than 100 artists and creatives awarded emergency grants from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
The new Iowa Arts & Culture Emergency Relief Fund — administered by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the IDCA — awarded $191,000 in a first-round of grants to Iowa artists and small, nonprofit arts organizations who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Area recipients include dancer Courtney Lyon, Davenport; musician Lojo Russo, Davenport; fine-art photographer Matthew Terry, Davenport; art instructor and Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy owner Pat Beréskin, Bettendorf; and the Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre in West Liberty, Iowa, the release states.
“It means art’s not going to go away for a little while,” said Beréskin, who received a $1,000 grant. “We’re working on ensuring that local art matters.”
In light of everything that is happening, “we’re going to think of a new way to express ourselves,” she said, “in our homes, in our business, and in our lives.”
Many students who take classes at Beréskin do so on a scholarship, she said. “We owe it to these children to make it happen.”
In West Liberty, the Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, based at Owl Glass Puppetry Center, was awarded an organizational grant of $2,500.
“I’m really grateful,” said Monica Leo, founder, head puppeteer and managing director of Eulenspiegel.
Like others are experiencing, Leo said everything that was planned between mid-March through July has been canceled. While the theater receives some grant support, she said, the majority of its income is through its shows.
Leo said the theater will use the funds to keep everyone working and to figure out how to move as much as they can online. It put on its first livestream performance this week, she said, “and in order to make it look really good, (we) hired a couple of local techies,” she said.
While the theater could broadcast via a webcam, she said, performances look much better when at least two cameras are shooting it.
“(We’re) figuring out how to adapt to current circumstances (so we can) keep on working.”
Russo, too, has lost numerous shows, festivals and private music instruction because of COVID-19. “I applied for this grant because, like many of my fellow musicians, I was in need of financial support,” Russo said.
“Getting this grant was amazing and will go a long way in helping me to navigate these next few weeks as I figure out what my future gigs schedule looks like, as well as (allow) me to begin to invest in myself as an online instructor.”
Terry, who also received the $1,000 artist grant, also has taken a hit as shows and exhibits have been cancelled.
“I feel extremely lucky and grateful to receive this grant,” Terry said.
As a professionally exhibiting artist, Terry said a great deal of time and money are spent for local and international showcases. “This grant will help make up for some of the funds lost in preparation for these canceled shows, as well as funds that I will no longer be able to gain from sales at these events.”
Out of some 285 applicants, these area recipients were among 156 artists and 14 nonprofit organizations throughout the state to receive a $1,000 individual grant or $2,500 organization grant to support their arts career or operations, the release states.
“Iowa’s creative professionals and cultural organizations have been deeply impacted by the current crisis,” said IDCA Director Chris Kramer, in the release. “Our industry is incredibly resourceful and resilient, but with so many revenue sources threatened at once, it’s extraordinarily challenging for the creative workforce to navigate.”
Kramer said arts organizations are seeing an estimated loss of more than $4.5 billion nationwide, adding that in Iowa, the creative sector accounts for 2.3% of the economy and more than 42,000 jobs in a typical year.
"We want to help Iowa artists and these arts groups bridge the gap” between their financial loss and other assistance “so they can sustain a basic living until audiences and patrons return,” said Iowa Arts Council Administrator David Schmitz, in the release.
The Iowa Arts Council is accepting applications for a second round of emergency grants through May 1 for Iowa arts and cultural organizations that have existed for at least three years, maintain a 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, and had an operating budget of at least $10,000 during the past fiscal year, the release states.
These grants will be funded by the National Endowment of the Arts, through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the release states.
For more information and to apply, visit iowaculture.gov/covid-19.
