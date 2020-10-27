 Skip to main content
Quad-City Arts' Visiting Artists Series goes online
In a normal year, the Visiting Artist Series of Quad-City Arts, Rock Island, would be well into its scheduled season of bringing artists — jazz bands, pianists, storytellers and dancers — to schools all around the area.

With COVID-19, this isn't a normal year.

So Quad-City Arts has created a website with 11 artists or artist groups along with educational materials to provide free, supplementary arts programming in a virtual manner to teachers, parents, and other educators.

Called the Visiting Artist Series Educational Resources, the website will launch Wednesday, Oct. 28, and can be found at https://www.quadcityarts.com/vas-educational-resources.html.

The website will be a stand-in for the traditional, in-person fall and spring 2021 programs, which is the program's 47th season. The artists — many of whom would have been in the area in-person — include:

• John Patti, steel pan artist

• Sultans of String, world/jazz band

• Ho Etsu Taiko, Japanese drum ensemble

• Barron Ryan, composer/pianist

• Reggie Harris, songwriter and storyteller

• Jarabe Mexicano, Mexican folk/rock quintet

• LP and The Vinyl, multi-genre jazz band

• Chicago Dance Crash, hip hop/contemporary dance company

• Hiplet, classical/hip hop ballet fusion

• National Players, ensemble from the Olney Theatre Center

• Stick & Bow, marimba and cello duo

Material includes brief demonstration videos, study guides and workshop-style videos.

This resource will continue in future seasons as a complement to the traditional in-person residency activities as well as an opportunity to improve local students' access to the performing arts.

Since 1974, the Visiting Artist Series has brought demonstrations, workshops, and master classes to schools from pre-kindergarten through college and to community organizations.

Quad-City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts.

