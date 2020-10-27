Quad-City Arts' Visiting Artists Series goes online

In a normal year, the Visiting Artist Series of Quad-City Arts, Rock Island, would be well into its scheduled season of bringing artists — jazz bands, pianists, storytellers and dancers — to schools all around the area.

With COVID-19, this isn't a normal year.

So Quad-City Arts has created a website with 11 artists or artist groups along with educational materials to provide free, supplementary arts programming in a virtual manner to teachers, parents, and other educators.

Called the Visiting Artist Series Educational Resources, the website will launch Wednesday, Oct. 28, and can be found at https://www.quadcityarts.com/vas-educational-resources.html.

The website will be a stand-in for the traditional, in-person fall and spring 2021 programs, which is the program's 47th season. The artists — many of whom would have been in the area in-person — include: