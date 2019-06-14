The Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island will host its first Red, White and Bloom fireworks watch party.
The center is located 2525 4th Ave, Rock Island, along the Mississippi River.
The event will be held from 7-10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3.
Admission costs $A% and is free for children ages two or under, and Botanical Center members.
Guests must RSVP by July 1 at either qcgardens.com or by calling 309-794-0991. Registration is taken by vehicle due to parking availability.
The center asks that the names of all guests in the vehicle as well as membership status be included for RSVP check in.
Guests are welcome to bring blankets, chairs and food. However, coolers, pets and alcohol are not allowed.
The center's indoor restroom facilities will be available for guests.