Quad City Botanical Center partners with Wake Brewing for Lights & Flights event series

The Quad City Botanical Center has enlisted the help of its neighbor to kick off the 2022 holiday season with bright lights and brews.

Wake Brewing will supply drink flights for the Lights & Flights series at the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island, starting this weekend. The botanical center will open its Winter Nights Winter Lights display at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18, and the first Lights & Flights event will run 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 18.

The botanical center will also host Lights & Flights Dec. 15 and Dec. 29. Tickets cost $20 and include admission to the display, one flight of beer and access to the Lights & Flights area. Designated Driver tickets are also available for $12 and include one nonalcoholic drink.

While the illumination of the Quad City Botanical Center for the holiday season isn't new, Special Events and Marketing Manager Paige Underwood said, this will be the first year in partnership with Wake Brewing.

"A lot of people ask us throughout the season if there is a bar open or if there are drinks that you can have here, so we thought, hey, let's partner with our neighbors and host an event that people have been asking for," Underwood said.

More than 160,000 lights will irradiate almost every tree, shrub and structure in the garden, Underwood said. Guests will get to peruse the different areas of the center, sample Wake Brewing's flavors and enjoy live music and other activities.

Underwood said the botanical center loves having Wake Brewing as its neighbor, and partnering with the brewery offers people a new way to enjoy the experiences they have to offer. Winter Nights Winter Lights is the center's largest fundraiser of the year, she said.

"A lot of people think about visiting us during the warmer season," Underwood said. "But this is a completely different way to experience the plants when they're in a more dormant appearance."