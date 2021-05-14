Quad-City Botanical Center's Mississippi headwaters exhibit opens for play

A missing piece of the Quad-City Botanical Center’s Mississippi River exhibit was formally dedicated Friday as center staff cut a ribbon of plants for the Mississippi’s “headwaters,” including a pond representing Lake Itasca in Minnesota and trees characteristic of the North Woods.
The event attended by more than 50 people under sunny skies also served as a formal good-bye and thank-you to executive director Ami Porter who is leaving the center to join her husband in Wisconsin. It also marked the official introduction of Ryan Wille as the center’s new executive director. Wille worked at the center during 2016-18 and most recently was employed by the Humane Society of Scott County. He was selected from among 36 candidates.
The Mississippi headwaters dedicated Friday was installed last summer when the center was closed because of COVID-19, but beginning Saturday, it will be open for exploration, as the center fully reopens for the first time in more than a year.
Even before the ribbon-cutting began, Lake Itasca proved to be a hit with kids in attendance as they tip-toed across the rocks that span the lake and dangled their feet in the water. The lake is not for standing or playing in, though. Staff will install aquatic plants and hope to attract frogs, toads and other marine life like a natural pond, and use it for biological studies, Paige Underwood, special events and marketing manager, explained.
Still to be installed in the area are a small log cabin, drums, a musical harp that can be played by dropping stones on it, a canoe and large, hollow logs that children can crawl through.
Money raised for the $720,000 headwaters project included a $520,000 Illinois Museums grant that came via the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. A representative of the DNR on Friday encouraged the center to apply for more funding for another piece of the headwaters – a bald eagle overlook, an elevated berm ascending to a height of 30-40.
Overall, the Mississippi River exhibit is the centerpiece of the center’s outdoor Children’s Garden, built on 2.5 acres of the 10-acre site at 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The 350-foot river portion opened in 2014 and includes spray features within a frog, scallop shells, catfish, alligator and rowboat.
Introducing elements of touch and play, the river proved to be a “game changer” for the center, bringing in a new demographic of families, children, parents and grandparents, Porter has said.
Blake Mosher, representing Valley Construction, the general contractor based in Rock Island, spoke about aspects of building that aren’t visible when looking at the finished project – aspects such as 335 linear feet of sewer under Lake Itasca, 1,500 cubic yards of fill and miles of plumbing and piping. The lake contains 10,000 gallons of water and required 140,000 pounds of concrete to build, he said.
Porter has worked at the center since shortly after it opened in 1998 and has held the top position since 2010. She took over at a financially shaky time “when, frankly, we weren’t sure we would make it the next two or three months,” Bill Nelson, a member of the center’s board, said. But Porter “rolled up her sleeves,” and “we’re now in a great position,” he said.
Yes, a lot of people helped, but “it takes leadership to make things happen,” Nelson said.
Nelson enumerated accomplishments that, in addition to the achievement of solid financial footing, include introduction of the Winter Nights Winter Lights exhibit, strategic planning and grant writing, development of an enabling garden and an upgrade of the events canopy. About $3 million in improvements have been made during Porter’s tenure. “That’s impressive, folks,” Nelson said.
As Porter’s successor, Wille, said, “The impact you’ve had on these gardens will be enjoyed for decades to come.”
When it came time for Porter’s to speak, she said she was determined not to cry, but said that “I leave a little bit of my soul in this garden. I hope you feel it.”
The center opened its main building in 1998 on the site of a former factory, featuring a Sun Garden of tropical plants and a 14-foot waterfall.