Quad-City Botanical Center's Mississippi headwaters exhibit opens for play

A missing piece of the Quad-City Botanical Center’s Mississippi River exhibit was formally dedicated Friday as center staff cut a ribbon of plants for the Mississippi’s “headwaters,” including a pond representing Lake Itasca in Minnesota and trees characteristic of the North Woods.

The event attended by more than 50 people under sunny skies also served as a formal good-bye and thank-you to executive director Ami Porter who is leaving the center to join her husband in Wisconsin. It also marked the official introduction of Ryan Wille as the center’s new executive director. Wille worked at the center during 2016-18 and most recently was employed by the Humane Society of Scott County. He was selected from among 36 candidates.

The Mississippi headwaters dedicated Friday was installed last summer when the center was closed because of COVID-19, but beginning Saturday, it will be open for exploration, as the center fully reopens for the first time in more than a year.