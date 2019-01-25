A quarter-century ago, a Boys & Girls Club sprouted up in Moline's Floreciente neighborhood to provide children with a safe, supportive and fun place to go after school.
Today, 25 years later and four clubs strong in Moline and Davenport, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley still meets that goal every day. But now they also strive to help kids see opportunities beyond school.
"We want to help these kids be productive and responsible individuals by the time they go out into the world," said Executive Director Jenny Garlach. "We just love our kids and want them to see their full potential."
Part of the Boys & Girls Club of America, the club has grown from serving 128 children in 1994 to 600-plus members across the Quad-Cities last year with its after-school and summer programs.
The organization has planned a year-long celebration of its 25 years in the Quad-Cities, beginning with a gala fundraiser Saturday at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, Bettendorf. The kick-off event, from 6-11 p.m., will include a special performance by the club's own cello program participants. The young musicians are in their second year under the direction of Liz Oar, a cellist from the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra.
"We're an after-school club that covers five core areas: education and career development; health and life skills; good character and leadership development; the arts; and sports, fitness and recreation," Garlach said.
The club now operates its free-standing Moline Club and Moline Teen Center in Floreciente as well as its Davenport Club at First Presbyterian Church and its Davenport Teen Center at the JB Young Opportunity Center — both in the Hilltop Campus Village neighborhood. The programs are open to all children ages 6 to high school, no matter where they live. There are no income restrictions. The cost is $15 a year for the clubs and $30 a year to attend the centers.
"We're not a daycare," said Esperanza Troche, who runs the Moline Club. "We try to keep it fun, but we do have structured programs."
Ask members such as 10-year-olds Carolina Perez and Jocelyn Olivo what draws them to the club and they excitedly answer, "It's fun!" Both fourth graders at Lincoln-Irving School in Moline, the two became friends at club.
"It's really fun here. All the fun activities. You learn new things every day," Carolina said.
"They help you with homework or we do activities, reading, games," Jocelyn said.
The girls, both in the cello program, were busy one day this week rehearsing their two songs Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star and Pepperoni Pizza one last time before Saturday's performance. "You're all ready," Oar said confidently before conducting the practice.
Down the street at the Moline Teen Center, 14-year-old Elijah Tamez-Navarro said the center has helped him make a lot of friends since transferring to John Deere Middle School in Moline from East Moline.
Through the center's partnership with IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, he said he learned about different careers in money. "We did a budget and learned how much it would cost per month to pay bills for a car, cable."
Garlach said much of the programming now is focused on career exploration for junior high and high school members. "We get them exposed to whatever they think they're interested in," she said.
That can include bringing in speakers, making college campus visits and providing scholarships to take the ACT test.
"It's all about graduating and being prepared for their future," Garlach said.