Quad-City bridges lit up orange for National Highway Safety Week

As the spring and summer construction season gets underway, local leaders want motorists to make work zone safety a priority.

In recognition of National Highway Safety week and Work Zone Awareness week April 11-15, local cities and the Rock Island County board have issued proclamations encouraging the public to slow down, obey rules and drive safely through highway work zones.

To raise awareness, the new I-74 Bridge, Davenport Skybridge and the Muscatine Bridge will be lit up in orange, the national color for safety. Mike Bartels, public works director for Rock Island, said the approach lights on the Illinois side of the Centennial Bridge also will be illuminated orange beginning Tuesday night and through the rest of the week.

Jeff Deppe, secretary and treasurer for Laborers Local 309, and a member of the Rock Island County board, is encouraging everyone to do their part in making highway safety a priority by slowing down in work zones and moving over for emergency vehicles.

"We again this year are reminding everyone to be careful and slow down," Deppe said. "The maintenance demands of our nation's crumbling infrastructure, combined with a rise in speeding and distracted driving are creating increasingly dangerous conditions in highway work zones.

"When vehicles are moving faster, the chances of escaping a work zone intrusion alive goes down dramatically," Deppe said. "At 42 mph, only 50 percent of pedestrians survive the impact. A combination of increased speed and distracted driving gives motorists much less time to react and workers less time to escape with their life."

According to workzonesafety.org, there were 156 pedestrian fatalities in work zones in 2020, the most recent year information is available. Also in 2020, there were 102,000 work zone crashes, 44,000 work zone injuries, 857 fatalities and an additional 244 commercial motor vehicle involved fatalities.

Deppe said motorists should remember that when they "see cones, no phones. Go hands free."

"There is never a need to speed in a construction zone," he said. "Construction zone speeding fines are $375 for the first offense."

