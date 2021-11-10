Quad-City Caregiver Conference set for Nov. 20 in Davenport

STAFF
The 10th annual Quad-City Caregiver Conference will be Nov. 20 in Davenport.
The free event will be held at Golden Leaf Banquet Center in Davenport from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring more than 30 vendors offering services for caregivers.
The event includes guest speakers, including keynote speaker Christopher Maclellan, author of “Self-care for the Caregiver" and "Caregiver Stress in the Workplace,” and a panel discussion on fraud prevention.
There are also door prizes, giveaways and free refreshments.
The event is hosted by Milestones Area Agency on Aging, Alzheimer’s Association, and Alternatives for Older Adults.
