Quad-City Caregiver Conference set for Nov. 20 in Davenport
Quad-City Caregiver Conference set for Nov. 20 in Davenport

032914-caregivers3

Exhibitors representing aspects of the caregiving field display their wares and talk with people during a previous Quad-City Family Caregiver Conference.

 FILE PHOTO

The 10th annual Quad-City Caregiver Conference will be Nov. 20 in Davenport. 

The free event will be held at Golden Leaf Banquet Center in Davenport from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring more than 30 vendors offering services for caregivers.

The event includes guest speakers, including keynote speaker Christopher Maclellan, author of “Self-care for the Caregiver" and "Caregiver Stress in the Workplace,” and a panel discussion on fraud prevention.

There are also door prizes, giveaways and free refreshments.

The event is hosted by Milestones Area Agency on Aging, Alzheimer’s Association, and Alternatives for Older Adults.

